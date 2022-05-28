With her 2-month-old daughter in tow, Ellen Marks was on one of her daily walks last week near Yahara Place Park when something bonked her head.
“It felt sort of like a blunt force,” she said, “kind of like a thwack in the back of my head.”
Fearing the culprit would come after her baby, who was sleeping soundly in a stroller, Marks broke out in a run and “booked it out of there as fast as possible.” She didn’t look back.
Still, the perpetrator wouldn’t let up. For the next 200 feet, it hit her head again four to six times, leaving wounds on Marks’ skin. She thought back to the last time something like this happened to her a year ago, guessing it was a red-winged blackbird.
Yet a visit to a doctor to treat her head wounds left her wondering: Could it have been a bat? Marks took to Facebook to see if anyone else had been attacked by birds in the park, with dozens chiming in to confirm her initial suspicion — They too had recently been victims of the black creature with red shoulder patches.
Don’t worry, they’re just protective
Anna Pidgeon, an avian ecologist and University of Wisconsin-Madison professor, said the aggressive behavior is normal during the warmer months, calling it the “red-winged blackbird annual saga.”
She said peak attack season is usually in mid-June, when the red-winged blackbirds are busy protecting their nests. In urban settings, like Madison, they’ll often place their nests closer to the ground in parks or in tree branches.
“They aren’t necessarily thinking about human movement patterns,” Pigeon said. “They’re thinking about availability of food, so it often happens that they place their nests in situations where their vigilance heightens.”
For 10 to 11 days while the female is incubating, she said, the birds will be centered on their nest as the male protects it from predators. Once the eggs hatch, the parents will be busy bringing the newborns food.
“They’re also defending those precious babies that are stuck in that place and their whole year’s life work and their future,” Pigeon said. “They see all these big predators — dogs, humans, potential threats to their babies — and do their best to protect them and deter them from coming in the vicinity where they might eat them.”
As a new parent, Marks said she felt a “strange solidarity” with the bird who attacked her. “I didn’t want anything to happen to her,” she said of her baby. “So there was a recognition that this is a bird who’s protecting its young.”
Cole Mueller, 8, said three red-winged blackbirds also “dive-bombed” him and his mother near Olbrich Botanical Gardens on Monday.
“There were birds nesting there,” he said. “I was a little frightened. It felt like it was pecking at my head, like it was trying to grab my hair.” Mueller recalled the noise they made, which he said sounded like “cheep, chirp, chirp, chirp.”
According to Pidgeon, red-winged blackbirds will vocalize their anxiety as people get closer to their nests.
Just a day after the birds struck Cole Mueller, his father, Jay Mueller, faced a similar scene at Yahara Place Park. Early in the morning, as he walked along the Yahara River near the corner of Rutledge Street and Riverside Drive, he saw a red-winged blackbird sitting on a road sign.
“I knew it was coming,” Jay Mueller said. “It was not happy that I was coming near it, and I just kept on walking.”
Suddenly, it attached its claws and beak on his head, then circled around and did it again.
“I saw it happen to a couple people in the same spot. It’s high quality entertainment just to watch people freak out,” he quipped. “Maybe the bird is in cahoots with the people who live in the houses right there.”
Lesson learned
After doing her research, Marks advised people not to harm the birds because they are protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act. That means you could face fines or jail time for hurting them.
Marks learned another important lesson: always wear a hat when you go out. Pidgeon made the same recommendation, saying that umbrellas or bike helmets can also be helpful when one encounters a red-winged blackbird.
But, she said, “avoidance is the easiest.” While Pidgeon added that not all male red-winged blackbirds are assertive, she recommended that it’s best to just stay out of their way. Once the babies are old enough to be more mobile — typically a few weeks after they hatch — the parents will become more relaxed.
“Instead of seeing it as a hassle, see it as an opportunity to watch birds in this really important phase of their life history each year,” Pigeon said. “And just give them a little space for a few weeks.”