Madison will soon see a familiar summer sight, as the Memorial Union Terrace will once again be decked out with its iconic sunburst chairs starting this week.
Employees at the Wisconsin Union will pull out 2,000 of the green, yellow and orange chairs on Wednesday, reopening the 40,000 square-foot outdoor patio, located behind the Memorial Union building at 800 Langdon St. and next to Lake Mendota. The forecast for the opening day shows temperatures in the high 70s.
Hundreds of the matching sunburst tables will also come back starting Monday.
“A summer in Madison isn’t complete without a visit to the Memorial Union Terrace,” said Susan Dibbell, deputy director of Wisconsin Union, in a statement, “and we have a summer of programming planned to help people make the most of every week of warmer weather.”
The Brat Stand, which serves grilled food and alcohol seasonally, will reopen Friday, the Union said. The BBQ Stand and the Terrace store Lakeview Lounge will return in early May.
The annual Terrace kickoff also comes with a lineup of free outdoor events throughout the summer. Beginning on Memorial Day through Labor Day, Lakeside Cinema will show films on Monday evenings and select Sunday evenings. In May, open mic will return to the Terrace stage on Wednesday nights, and other live music will be featured throughout the summer.
Patrons can also begin renting paddling, camping, hiking and climbing equipment through Outdoor UW starting in early June.
According to its website, the Memorial Union Terrace was first constructed in 1928, serving as an “undergraduate playground” for University of Wisconsin-Madison students.
The Terrace initially debuted with wooden chairs. Although it’s unclear when the sunburst chairs first appeared, they can be seen in photographs taken before 1938.
The Terrace now ushers in around 800,000 visitors to the UW-Madison campus each season.