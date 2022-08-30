Gov. Tony Evers is directing $90 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding to a pair of K-12 education initiatives.
Evers announced the funding alongside Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins and other district leaders Tuesday morning at Leopold Elementary School.
“Today I'm looking forward to being able to start the school year with an announcement that will help support schools to do exactly what's best for our kids,” Evers said.
The largest part of the new funding, which comes from the state’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds, will send $75 million to school districts on a per-pupil basis and can be used for any expense, with a notable focus on staff shortages during Tuesday’s announcement. It totals $91.15 per student, according to the governor’s office, and can be used through 2026.
“The investment, which includes flexibilities for districts and an extended timeline allowing the funds to be used over several school years, can be used to retain and recruit talented educators and staff, address rising costs for supplies and services due to national inflation, defraying the cost of school bussing, and provide direct support for kids in the classroom,” the governor’s press release states.
The other $15 million doubles Evers’ investment in the Get Kids Ahead initiative, first announced during his State of the State speech earlier this year. That funding will be used for school mental health initiatives.
Jenkins, who said MMSD has about 134 classroom teacher vacancies and around 400 total staff vacancies including food service, clerical and educational assistant positions, thanked Evers during the press conference and said the solutions for schools require collaboration.
“It's challenging during these times emerging from a pandemic, with the social-emotional and mental health issues,” Jenkins said. “We need to invest and we don't want to just call people out, we want to call people in. We need to sit down and look at one another across the table.”
The extended timeline to spend the $75 million is a key piece of the funding. Districts have received a significant influx in federal COVID-19 relief money over the past two years, but have found it challenging to spend the money in a way that doesn’t create a “fiscal cliff” with ongoing expenses and a deadline of 2024 at the latest for much of it.
Leopold principal Larry Love and special education teacher Michele Ritt shared the ongoing challenges of the pandemic for educators.
“Being an educator is an awesome privilege, one we take very seriously here at Leopold and in our school district,” Love said. “However, it is not without its challenges, as we strive to meet the needs of our students, staff, families and our community overall. It has been difficult and there have been tough times faced similarly by schools across Wisconsin.”
The 2021-23 biennial budget included no increase for districts’ revenue limits, which govern the maximum a district can raise through the combination of local property taxes and state aid. Republicans pointed to the influx of COVID relief funding to justify that choice.
Evers said Tuesday he hopes the upcoming budget negotiations, with a 2023-25 budget due next summer, can look different for schools. In the meantime, Jenkins said the district will begin to discuss how to use the new funding soon.
“We're going to pull together our team, we already have some thoughts,” he said. “But we want to do it in a way that we're going to be collaborative about it.”
Following the press conference, Love and Jenkins gave Evers a tour of MMSD’s largest elementary school. That included a brief interruption of a staff literacy training, during which Evers shared the news of the new funding to applause and lauded the importance of teachers, with the school year set to begin Thursday.
“I love you guys,” Evers said, to which most in the room replied, “we love you too.”