Head to Google today and you’ll find a tribute to Charlie Hill, a University of Wisconsin-Madison alum from Oneida, who broke barriers as the first Native American stand-up comedian to appear on national television.
Hill inspired many Native Americans, often using his work on major talk shows — including “Late Night with David Letterman,” “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” and “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” — to challenge stereotypes.
The “doodle” on Google’s landing page Wednesday, created by Alanah Astehtsi Otsistohkwa (Morningstar) Jewell, a French First Nations artist from Oneida Nation of the Thames, honors the comic on what would have been his 71st birthday.
Born in Detroit in 1951, Hill moved to the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin’s reservation, where his father grew up, at 11 years old. He graduated from West De Pere High School and later attended UW-Madison in the 1970s, majoring in speech and drama.
“However, my real education began when I joined Broom Street Theater in 1973,” Hill wrote in a 2005 Wisconsin State Journal opinion letter, memorializing the death of Joel Gersmann, a longtime artistic director of the iconic experimental theater in Madison.
“The endless exhausting and brutal rehearsals prepared me for a 30-year career as an actor, writer and comedian on major networks,” Hill wrote. “Little did I know that my B.S.T. audition (which consisted of me reading from a porn magazine while standing on a chair) would lead to Johnny Carson.”
After moving to Los Angeles, Hill made his TV debut on “The Richard Pryor Show” in 1977. “This was not only a pivotal moment for Hill,” according to his biography on Google Doodle, “but for all Native people who were seeing someone who looked like them on TV for the first time.”
Hill’s work often centered around the lack of access to the American dream among Native Americans, and when writers of “The Richard Pryor Show” asked him to portray a demeaning stereotype, he refused.
The entertainment industry “make(s) fun of the way we dance, we sing, our drum, our names, our religion, our rituals — you name it," Hill told NPR in 2012. "My whole thing is to get people to laugh with us, not at us.”
That ability to make audiences laugh gained him respect as an “innovator” in Native American communities, filmmaker Sandy Osawa said to NPR. She created the 1999 PBS documentary about Hill, called “On and Off the Res.”
After moving back to Oneida, Hill, whose comedic career lasted into his 50s, died in 2013 at age 62 from lymphoma.
The comedian’s Google Doodle features a message from his family, who wrote:
“Dad, we are so proud of you for who you were, all that you accomplished, the doors you opened, and the multitudes you have inspired and continue to inspire. You were the best father anyone could ever ask for, and you will always be our hero.
“Charlie promoted healing and reminded Native people of their resiliency, capabilities, and creative abilities,” they wrote. “Storytelling and humor have always been a part of Native American culture and he reminded everyone of this.
“He established the visibility of Native people and fought to end stereotypes, while also creating a new wave of accurate representation.”