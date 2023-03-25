One of the key experiences Madison mayoral candidate Gloria Reyes has cited in her campaign is her three-year term on the Madison School Board, including more than two years as president.
Current members of that board, which Reyes left in 2021 after not running for reelection to her seat, are split on their endorsements in the race for the city’s top role, including members who served with her on the board.
Current School Board President Ali Muldrow and members Nicki Vander Meulen and Savion Castro have all endorsed Reyes’ opponent, incumbent Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. Muldrow and Castro served with Reyes for about two years each, while Vander Meulen was in office for all of Reyes’ term.
Board members Nichelle Nichols, who worked in the district administration during most of Reyes’ tenure, and Christina Gomez Schmidt, who joined the board in 2020 and served one year with Reyes, have endorsed her in the April election. Others who worked with Reyes in her time as president, including former board member Ananda Mirilli and interim Superintendent Jane Belmore, have also endorsed Reyes.
Both Vander Meulen and Muldrow said their endorsement of Rhodes-Conway was nothing personal against Reyes.
“My time on the board with Gloria made this decision really challenging because Gloria is a lovely human being who really cares about this community and has given a lot of her life to public service and I don’t take that lightly,” Muldrow said. “Simultaneously, there are areas that me and Gloria did not agree on while we were on the board that we still do not agree on, and they’re areas that are very important to me.”
Specifically, Muldrow said, that applied to school resource officers previously stationed in Madison’s high schools. Reyes, despite being part of the 7-0 vote to remove the police officers in summer 2020, said early in her mayoral campaign that she would want to bring them back, a change Muldrow opposes, questioning why it’s an issue in a mayoral campaign given that it would require a school district decision.
In a statement provided by her campaign, Reyes pointed to the difference of opinion over school resource officers as what she believes drove the endorsements for Rhodes-Conway from her former colleagues. She called it “differences in our beliefs about maintaining public safety.”
“I continue to stand by my belief that student safety is benefitted by having officers inside of school buildings and maintain that keeping students safe is, of course, always a top priority,” said a prepared quote from Reyes, who is a former law enforcement officer.
She further suggested that these “small ideological differences” that led to the endorsements are “not a commentary upon my ability as a leader,” pointing to 2021 quotes from Muldrow and Castro praising her leadership in a Madison365 article when she left the board.
Reyes has herself criticized Rhodes-Conway’s leadership throughout the pandemic, specifically in how she worked with the school district in the early months of COVID-19. Muldrow, however, said she appreciated how available the mayor has been to the school district in the two years since she became board president in April 2021.
“I’ve greatly appreciated that she (Rhodes-Conway) has collaborated with us, that she has encouraged our work, that she has made herself and her team available to our students and our teachers and our schools,” Muldrow said. “Her presence has been instrumental in our ability to weather the pandemic as a united front.”
Muldrow said she sees the incumbent mayor as “committed to our community in a way that has demonstrated an incredible level of competence and integrity.”
“I think she’s willing to learn from her mistakes, I think she’s available to the entirety of our community, I think Satya is the best candidate in this race and I’m voting for her,” Muldrow said.
Vander Meulen said bus rapid transit, a key piece of Rhodes-Conway’s first term and a plan Reyes has suggested is inequitable, is her “main issue” as a non-driver. Vander Meulen further pointed to the mayor’s work on affordable housing and accessible housing as other reasons for her support.
“I served with Gloria and she and I were passionate about our own issues, and that was perfectly fine,” Vander Meulen said. “A lot of people love to make things a personal decision when they really aren’t. This was really about bus rapid transit, accessible housing.”
She said she wasn’t surprised that the current board members are split in their support.
“My School Board has always respected everyone having a unique opinion,” she said.
Castro did not respond to an interview request.
Nichols, who made her endorsement early in the primary process, said that she supported Reyes as a fellow Madison native and candidate of color, even if she doesn’t agree with her on every issue that has come up throughout the campaign. Reyes would be Madison's first mayor of color if elected.
Gomez Schmidt said that she considers both candidates “strong, well-qualified and experienced women … who each offer strengths in their candidacy.”
“I’m endorsing Gloria for her experience in public safety, her lens on public schools as a foundational part of the city and her dedication to strengthening the connections between the city and the school district,” Gomez Schmidt said.
She also commended Rhodes-Conway for progress on affordable housing and leadership on climate change issues, as well as helping the city navigate the pandemic. Her year of working with Reyes on the School Board played a factor in her final decision, though.
“I wish I would have had more time to work with her on the School Board,” Gomez Schmidt said. “It was only a year and it was at the start of the pandemic so it was a very, I would say, unusual year for the district, for the School Board and for the city overall.”