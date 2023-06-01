Dozens of Glacier Creek Middle School eighth graders, poised and alert, readied their instruments on Tuesday night.
A few feet away sat composer Kelijah Dunton. The students in the band and their peers in choir sounded the first notes of “Master of My Fate,” and the world premiere of the piece, played in the Middleton High School Performing Arts Center, began.
For Dunton, though, it wasn’t the first time he’d heard the song — he’d heard it electronically hundreds of times while composing it.
“In person, it’s a completely different experience,” Dunton said shortly after the concert ended. “The computer can only give you computer sounds, and when you put it on the stage, it’s so human and that’s what makes you feel so much more alive.”
Dunton’s song, “Master of My Fate,” honors the life of Nelson Mandela. The title was inspired by a line in the poem “Invictus,” a work Mandela often recited.
Dunton connected with Glacier Creek through band teacher Anne Vanderbloemen. She worked with Chris Gleason, the president and founder of the Beyond the Notes Music Festival and the 2017 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year, as part of the 2023 ComMission Possible Project, which commissioned three composers around the country to create new pieces for middle school students.
Gleason himself was inspired by Mandela’s life story on a trip to South Africa in 2019. On the Beyond the Notes website, he writes that a tour guide said to him and others on his trip that "Some day you will know what to do with the things you learned from this visit here.
“You will find a way to tell our story and to share with others the beauty of our people,” Gleason recalled the guide saying.
Tuesday, before the song was performed, Gleason told the audience that commissioning the song was his way of sharing Mandela's story. Meeting a “rising star” composer like Dunton, who will have a new piece performed at Carnegie Hall in early June, was a perfect connection.
After the concert — during which a slideshow with Mandela’s quotes and students' interpretations of them appeared a screen above the band — Gleason called the performance “touching,” adding that he started to tear up a little bit.
“That’s the whole point of this is to go beyond the notes, it’s not just about the performance,” he said. “It’s about the kids making a connection to something that’s bigger than all of us, and that was the hope... that it started a dialogue and something more profound.”
There are three composers who will be part of the 2024 version of the program, with a piece planned for each of a band, choir and orchestra. Schools can apply to work with the composers through Aug. 1.
Gleason said connecting professional composers with young students is a way to show them “that old narrative of ‘don’t do the arts’ is wrong.” It can be a career path.
“This is what we need more than ever is to find our own humanity and for kids to experience that and to see that as an option for them as well,” Gleason said.
Connecting with students
A few weeks before the concert, Dunton, who lives in New York, met with the band students via Zoom to answer questions and talk about what it means to be a composer. He shared some of the music that inspired him, talked about his process in creating a piece and stressed the importance of the arts.
“When students grow, society kind of tends to take their imagination away from them,” Dunton told the class. “We just think that it's so important for kids, especially the kids who are in band, who enjoy the arts, to always keep that piece of them even into adulthood.”
After meeting with Dunton over Zoom, students said it was a special opportunity to play the world premiere of a song.
“I’m really happy that we were chosen to be the first to play this piece and it feels really exciting,” Rune Balge said.
Another student said it was “kind of scary at first.
“But once I started getting used to playing the song and heard the recording that was online, I got a feeling for the song and then it felt easier and easier every time I played, Fletch Borman said. “I feel pretty confident that we’re going to do really well.”
Makayla McDonnell said she “sometimes forget(s) that this is a world premiere.”
“But other than that, I really enjoy learning new music and thinking back on how it sounds before we perfect our music and how we learn and grow and change over time and the course of learning the piece,” she said.