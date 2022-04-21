A group of Dane County high school students hopes to improve their school climates for survivors of sexual assault and harassment this weekend.
The Rape Crisis Center’s GameChangers, a group of high school students, is holding a workshop for school staff and administrators Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on Zoom. The workshop, “A Youth Guide to Supporting Survivors in Your Schools,” will focus on youth perspectives on how adults can better support students.
“It’s a youth-led guide because we’re the ones who have seen it happening, we’re the ones that have experienced it in schools,” Memorial High School junior Mihika Shivakumar said.
Those interested in the event can register until it starts on Saturday. The center hopes to make a recording available at a later date for those who cannot attend.
The subject of school sexual assault has repeatedly made headlines both locally and nationally this school year as students walked out of buildings to demand better responses and support from their school leaders. In October, East High School students walked out twice in the same week, joined in walkouts by peers at other schools for the second, over the school’s response to a specific incident and its policies generally.
East senior Ana Shriver, one of the student facilitators for the workshop, said the material they’ll present is informed by the Rape Crisis Center’s resources, their own research and their own experiences. Lessons will include how teachers can control sexual talk among students or actions that are invasive of students’ bodies, as well as how curriculum decisions can relate to rape culture.
“It’s going to help with the little things that contribute to the rape culture that we all navigate in school,” Shriver said. “So that teachers can be more aware of what things contribute to (rape) culture and who we’re learning about and reading about and how that impacts survivors and how it impacts students who aren’t survivors and how that might contribute to their mindset or contribute to rape culture.”
The RCC has worked with East students following the fall’s walkouts and was exploring an agreement with the district to expand its services in MMSD, though none has been approved to this point. Heather Chun, the GameChangers coordinator at RCC, said the center is “seeing a significant rise” in students, schools and districts seeking its help handling or facilitating events on sexual assault in schools.
“We are starting to feel our capacity and limitations because we want to serve everyone we can,” Chun said.
Some recent incidents helped motivate the group to do the workshop, but Shriver and others said it’s not a new concern.
“We’ve always needed this,” Middleton High School senior Daria Rudykh said. “We just got really lucky with a really good group here at GameChangers and we’re just very motivated to make something happen and to bring this workshop to all educators.”
Rudykh added that the workshop will include specific examples of recent incidents at schools, how they were mishandled and what could have been done better.
Calista Storck, who was part of the GameChangers while in high school in the late 2010s and now is helping Chun facilitate, said there has been a “dramatic shift” in how the subject of sexual assault is discussed and she is glad to see the group providing resources to educators.
“School districts are finally being held accountable for their actions,” Storck said. “It’s been a long time coming. The information has never not been needed, but there’s a spotlight on them to a certain extent.”
West High School sophomore Makeda Renfro-Sargent said they hope attendees leave the workshop with at least “more comfort when it comes to discussing these topics,” because that’s often what students need from the adults at their school.
“As teenagers, we want to be able to go to adults for support and security and having an adult who doesn't really know how to respond to that situation, and they're almost as unsure or more unsure than you are in that situation, can feel really overwhelming,” Renfro-Sargent said.
The group hopes the changes that come out of Saturday’s event have a long-term effect on students’ experiences in Dane County schools.
“There's been a radical shift in how we view survivors and support them and treat them and in a very positive way, that has not been the way that the world has been forever, and it’s a very great thing,” Storck said. “This has opened up the opportunity for this information to be spread and to make a permanent change and shift and take a step in the right direction toward believing and supporting survivors of all ages, for the rest of hopefully time to come.”