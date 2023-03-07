Free meals for Wisconsin students would have broad benefits, Dems say

On Monday, flanked by a Cottage Grove Elementary second grader, Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly had a simple message for lawmakers: “Kids learn better when they have breakfast in their bellies.”
Underly, who was joined at the Madison area school by a collection of Democratic elected officials and local advocates, was there to rally support for a $120 million proposal from Gov. Tony Evers to provide free school breakfast and lunch to all Wisconsin students. The plan could use funds from Wisconsin’s projected $7.1 billion budget surplus, and was included as part of the governor’s 2023-25 state budget proposal.
Income restrictions limit which students are eligible to receive free or reduced-price school meals. For example, students from a family of four with a household income above $36,075 are not eligible for free meals.
Evers’ proposal, which would take effect for the school year starting in fall 2024, would bring Wisconsin into alignment with other states and would reinstitute a program that had a two-year test during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years, the federal government subsidized all school meals. Participation in school meal programs went up, and supporters said removing barriers to apply for free and reduced meals meant more students in need were able to eat, making them better able to learn.
But that program ended ahead of the current 2022-23 school year, leaving schools here returning to the pre-pandemic norm that requires caregivers to apply for free or reduced-price meals.
States like California and Maine offer no-cost meals to all students. Both of those states used budget surpluses to start the programs last fall. Vermont, Massachusetts and Nevada are offering universal meals for the current school year, and Pennsylvania is offering free breakfasts to all students for the 2022-23 school year.
Wisconsin Democrats are billing the plan as a way to help boost student achievement, improve student mental health and bolster local economies by creating partnerships between schools and local food providers.
“Being able to see our kids for who they are, being able to remove those barriers (to free meals) and make sure that everyone is receiving healthy meals sourced from local community partners is vitally important as we move forward,” said Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison.
‘A food education initiative’
Jennifer Gaddis, a University of Wisconsin-Madison associate professor and expert on school food programs who has advocated for universal free meals, said she’s heard from food and nutrition directors around the state that the number of students receiving free school meals has dropped — despite efforts to inform parents about the process.
“School meals are literally the only thing that we treat differently in the school day as a resource that your family may or may not pay for,” Gaddis said. “Everything else, in terms of the instruction and textbooks and things like that, those are all things that are shared common costs.”
Evers’ proposal, she said, is an opportunity to move school meals from being perceived as a handout to “a food education initiative” that can create good lifelong nutrition habits and help students learn in the classroom.
“We really sacrifice some of the educational potential of our school meal programs in terms of not only their impact on academic achievement, but also just how we actually — from a public health perspective — teach students and teach young people to eat when we have school meals kind of stuck in a space of being a social welfare program,” Gaddis said.
There’s also an economic argument. According to research from the Rockefeller Foundation and the Center for Good Food Purchasing, “every dollar invested in U.S. school meal programs provides more than $2 in benefits to society” when considering factors like health and environment.
The Healthy School Meals For All Wisconsin initiative has three central tenets it advocates for: Free school meals for all students; local purchasing incentives to support farms and schools; and workforce development and improved compensation. Gaddis noted that Evers’ proposal specifically addresses the first two, with a 10-cent reimbursement per meal for those including locally sourced foods.
The third, she said, becomes more possible with a universal meal program, which research shows increases participation and revenue for school nutrition programs while eliminating the problem of “lunch debt” that can become a burden for families and a problem for schools’ budgets.
Staffing, in particular, is an important consideration given national and local shortages, with the Madison Metropolitan School District having a rough start to the 2022-23 school year amid a staffing shortage and supply chain delays. The district raised pay by $5 an hour for food staff, and has seen some improvements, according to officials.
A universal meals program, Gaddis said, would eliminate much of the burdensome work of processing applications, with money instead directed toward improving the food and services offered.
“The key to really unlocking scratch cooking and being able to produce really high quality meals made with fresh ingredients, that all rests on both public investment and high participation school meal programs,” Gaddis said.
Political prospects
Evers, who has long maintained the position that doing “what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state,” maintained hope in a recent interview that his universal school meals program could survive the chopping block in the Republican-controlled Legislature.
“Well, it's not much money, frankly,” Evers said of the proposal on a recent episode of “Wedge Issues," the Cap Times’ politics podcast, adding that if “legislators listen to the school districts,” the proposal will become law.
“During the regular school year, on Monday mornings, (cafeteria staff) look for people who are kind of waving in line because they haven't eaten all weekend or eaten crap all weekend,” Evers said. “I think there's a need. I think it's not a lot of money — the federal government kicks in some. So there's a possibility.”
“But,” he continued, “I know that there's some that would rather not do it because it's somebody else's responsibility. But if you think about what's good for kids, it's a no brainer.”
Spokespeople for Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos did not respond to a question about whether the lawmakers saw a path forward for the governor's proposal. Spokespeople for Sen. Howard Marklein and Rep. Mark Born, the Republican co-chairs of the Legislature’s budget writing committee, did not answer the same question. In a statement, Marklein said "Republicans in the legislature are considering the ideas on Evers' list, as well as the ideas brought to us directly by parents and educators throughout the state."
"We are at the beginning of our process and will be listening to our constituents throughout the next several months," Marklein added.
Republican lawmakers, though, have pledged to throw out the governor’s budget proposal and start from scratch.
“We have to get behind feeding kids,” Underly said Monday. “I don't understand how we could not.”