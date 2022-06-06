The Madison Public Schools Foundation hopes to raise at least $250,000 to expand physical activity options for Madison Metropolitan School District students.
The Play Every Day campaign already has a big boost, with NBA player and Memorial High School alum Wes Matthews donating $50,000 to the fund and agreeing to match another $50,000 in donations. The Milwaukee Bucks forward told a group of reporters in a virtual press conference last week that physical activity in school “opens so many doors that I never thought about at the time” he was in school here.
“I love soccer to this day still, and I would never have played soccer, I would have never known anything about soccer if it wasn't for gym class in elementary school,” Matthews said. “I met one of my best friends to this day through soccer, and his parents are my mom's best friends and his little brother is like my little brother.”
The foundation announced the new fund this spring. Laurie Stensland, the foundation’s associate director of community partnerships, said they are still working on how the fund will be distributed, though she expects it could be through a budget each school receives.
“P.E. might be the only chance they get to try out a sport that might be something that it turns out that they love and helps them be active for their whole life,” Stensland said. “Or maybe it's more short-lived, but they've got an opportunity and (it is) so beautifully egalitarian because it can reach every kid in the district.”
That model would be similar to the foundation’s Teacher Support Network fund, which helps provide school supplies for staff to help them avoid spending their own money on needs. Stensland said the Play Every Day initiative grew out of the work on the support network, as they heard from staff about the “other needs” at schools, including physical education equipment.
Giving each school its own budget to spend helps avoid the foundation needing to identify what needs are there.
“I'm not going to come in and decide every school must need 500 basketballs,” she said. “We could do that, we could source things and deliver them but maybe they don't need that, maybe they need something else. We want to give every school that agency, that decision making power to use the funds that their school community needs the most.”
Matthews, once again pointing to his soccer experience while in school, said that he has developed friendships while in the NBA with stars like Luka Dončić and Giannis Antetokounmpo through a mutual interest in the game.
“Some of our conversations are about soccer, just casually the basketball is rolling around in practice, and I flip it up and juggle it and start doing it and that's the first thing (we talk about),” Matthews said. “Playing soccer created conversation pieces with stars that I'm 10 years older than, created a bond and a friendship and a trust situation later on in life.”
Matthews and Stensland said they hope people will support the fund and consider the importance of physical activity, which can “create confidence, create a safe space” and create “opportunity for kids that may never get that again.”
“It gives them an outlet, it gives them an avenue, it gives them a means of making friends and means of confidence, a means of belonging, a means of just everything,” Matthews said. “You get to meet a whole new group of people that you probably never would have.”