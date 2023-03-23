Marina Bloomer used to help launch rockets into space.
Now, she wants to help interest in STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering and Math — take off for Madison-area girls and non-binary kids. Just over a year ago, Bloomer created Stellar Tech Girls, a company that runs summer camps and workshops focused on STEM topics.
It’s an idea Bloomer said she had in the back of her mind as she got an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering, a master’s in aerospace engineering and an early career that included a stint at SpaceX. Her own interest was sparked in a high school physics class.
“I always loved math and science, but nobody in my family is an engineer, so it wasn’t something that I knew much about when I was younger,” she said. “More exposure is so important.”
According to the National Girls Collaborative Project’s “The State of Girls and Women in STEM” report from this month, women make up 48% of the total workforce but just 34% of the STEM workforce, with the greatest disparity in engineering at just 16% women. The report also notes that girls and boys do not significantly differ in their abilities in math and science, “but do differ in their interest, confidence and sense of belonging” in STEM.
In early 2022, Bloomer officially leased an office space in Middleton and held her first set of summer camps last year. Centered on hands-on experiments and the engineering design process, Bloomer said she aimed to bring something new to Madison to add to the “really great STEM programming already in Madison.”
“There's so much more to engineering, learning how to problem solve like an engineer and learning how to build things with your hands out of materials,” she said. “Basically, how do you start from just a problem and a blank sheet of paper and end up with something that you made yourself that works the way it's supposed to work and that journey to get there is what it means to be an engineer.”
That’s the process Elizabeth Younkle got to see last summer, walking into a space that greets students with a colorful sign reminding them that “the future is yours to create.”
Younkle, now a seventh-grader, has been interested in STEM “forever, basically,” she said, but camps she attended before Stellar Tech Girls were dominated by boys. In those situations, the group doesn’t always “accept me as one of them, which is a bit hard,” she said, so being surrounded by girls “was really amazing.”
“I got to meet people who had the same interests as me and that’s not a thing that usually happens, it’s usually me and a whole bunch of other people who either don’t want to be there or are guys,” she said. “So it’s awesome having people who I identify with and who I feel like understand me.”
This summer, there are three weeklong sessions in June for “Stellar Explorer” camp, three in July for “Stellar Chemistry” camp, four in August for “Stellar Space” camp and two at the end of August for “Stellar Energy” camp. The camps cost $250 in early registration by April 1 or $280 after, with some scholarships available, with three-hour sessions each day in either the morning or the afternoon.
Bloomer’s experiences while working in a variety of places around the country, where she would always work with local youth, remind her of the importance of what she’s now doing.
“When I would come in and teach Lego robotics, I would see the girls kind of like back away automatically, and it broke my heart because it's something I loved so much,” Bloomer said. “So then I would find these ways to get them to get engaged and get excited about it.”
When she moved to Madison with her husband, eventually achieving her MBA from UW-Madison, she saw a specific need here for a broader perspective on what engineering can be.
“I would go into classrooms around here and the kids just can't even fathom the idea that they could go on to launch rockets as a career,” she said. “It's just so far removed from what they're exposed to.”
Younkle got a taste of that last summer when the group launched Alka-Seltzer rockets in the courtyard outside the building, which she recalled as her favorite part. Bloomer said that courtyard space was “unexpectedly amazing,” with space to do “more explodey things” with the students.
Long-term, Bloomer could see expansion beyond the Madison area if the model proves it works, though that’s at least a couple of years away.
“Right now, I’m just trying to reach as many girls as I can,” she said.