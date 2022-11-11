After leading to the resignation of a chancellor and stirring controversy among the state’s campuses, the University of Wisconsin System’s free speech survey will resume Nov. 14.
The survey, set to go out to undergraduates last spring, was initially postponed following widespread criticism. Citing UW System leadership’s poor handling of the survey, Jim Henderson stepped down as interim chancellor of UW-Whitewater in April, a day before the survey’s announcement.
The latest version of the survey asks students their perceptions of viewpoint diversity, self-censorship and freedom of expression on campus. Students and faculty previously feared Republican legislators could misuse its results, saying the survey comprised “leading questions” and signaled political interference in the System.
In a media briefing Friday morning, UW System president Jay Rothman said the delay allowed researchers to refine the survey. “This is not a political issue for us,” he said, adding that UW System will use the results as a “learning tool” to assess campus climate and determine how to enhance freedom of expression.
“That’s the purpose of doing this survey — full stop,” Rothman said. “I don't think we should be afraid about what we're going to hear. I think we should be open to what we hear so that we can continue to focus on enhancing the experience for our students around freedom of expression and around civil dialogue.”
The survey includes questions on students’ knowledge of the First Amendment, the extent to which they discuss controversial topics in class and the perceived consequences of expressing one’s beliefs. It also asks how students, professors and universities should deal with offensive speech or conflicting viewpoints.
Those topics have prompted nationwide debate on how public universities should regulate free speech. Some Republicans, for example, argue college campuses suppress conservative views.
Other liberal students have also called on universities to ban speakers they deem harmful, including at UW-Madison. Most recently, some students urged the university to cancel an event featuring Matt Walsh, a conservative political commentator and self-described “theocratic fascist.”
‘Disastrous rollout’
The latest plan to launch the survey comes after several changing decisions from UW System.
Ahead of the survey’s launch in April, then-UW System president Michael Falbo initially decided to forgo the System’s participation in the survey after receiving pushback from chancellors. But Falbo ultimately went ahead with it at the urging of the survey’s authors.
The research team later canceled the survey after it was “rolled out in a very botched manner in the spring,” they replied in an email to a feedback document from UW-Madison’s student governance group, Associated Students of Madison.
The five researchers, including professors in political science, philosophy and psychology, shared a draft with and received input from student governance groups in an effort to improve the survey.
“We acknowledge that it was a disastrous rollout,” the researchers wrote to ASM. Because of student and faculty pushback at the time, they said, “we did not believe that response rates would justify moving forward with the survey.”
Researchers respond to student criticism
In ASM’s feedback, several student representatives wrote they were concerned about the survey pushing a political agenda.
In response, the survey’s research team said it seems unlikely the System “has some dark motive for conducting the survey.” With five “independent” UW faculty leading the study, they wrote, “it is nearly impossible to conclude that there is some nefarious intent to undermine UW campuses.”
“Our collective goal is to create a positive narrative about the UW by constructively addressing these issues no matter what the survey results reveal,” the researchers said. “Our primary interest has always been to obtain ‘meaningful’ and accurate data.”
Students also called the questions “leading,” saying the survey seems designed for misuse. The researchers, however, told them hundreds of people reviewed the survey, including First Amendment experts. Those on both sides of the political aisle have suggested there are biased questions, they wrote, “typically in mirror contradiction” on the same questions.
“Although … this survey is not a perfect instrument, we think it is a testament to the quality of the survey that nearly everyone on any place along the political spectrum has expressed concern about bias,” they said. “The fact that we are seeing equal concerns on both sides suggests that this survey design is about as apolitical as any survey can be.”
The UW-Madison Survey Center additionally conducted an independent review of a survey draft, discovering no such biases, the researchers said.
They also vowed to issue public statements correcting any inaccuracies if the results are “cherry-picked” to draw incorrect conclusions.
Worries still linger
MGR Govindarajan, legislative affairs chair of ASM, said he still worries about the outcome of the survey. He said “very little actually changed” after students provided suggestions, and the researchers instead defended themselves from criticism.
“The meaningful things that we had some concerns about were not really changed,” he said. “It is still a survey that is very leading. It still has a lot of impacts … where conclusions can be made that will lead to legislation directly harming students, professors and the UW System in general.”
One question surveying students’ knowledge of the First Amendment, he said as an example, could be used to justify replacing the UW System’s ethnic studies requirement.
In the most recent legislative session, a Republican-led bill would have allowed UW System students to complete a course on the U.S. Constitution instead of the typical ethnic studies requirement. Another bill proposed allowing students to sue UW System and state technical college employees for violating students’ First Amendment rights.
While Gov. Tony Evers vetoed both bills, the researchers told ASM they are troubled by such legislation and “what this portends” for the System, spurring a need for the survey.
“We all believed when we began the project — and are even more convinced now — that having at least some data … is better than having no data,” they wrote. “We are fairly certain that if we do NOT do this study, other ill-intentioned actors will commission an outside group to do a similar study, but one which is not carefully vetted and the results of which will certainly be used for political purposes.”
Survey runs until Dec. 14
The Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service, a unit of the UW System, is conducting the project with over $100,000 in funds from UW-Stout’s Menard Center for the Study of Institutions and Innovation.
The center is named after the Menard family, which founded the Menards store chain and donated $2.36 million to the UW organization. The Menards also have a history of donating to conservative campaigns.
The survey, open until Dec. 14, will be sent to a random sample of between 2,500 to 7,500 UW System students from each campus. The research team is seeking around 500 responses from each university.
Students will additionally receive a $10 gift card upon completion of the survey.
“I’m really hopeful our students will participate,” Rothman said. “There’s not an agenda to this. We really want to understand what the climate is … because unless you understand those issues, you can’t change.”
UW System expects to report the results by the end of January 2023.