The University of Wisconsin System announced Wednesday five finalists — all of whom have experience in higher education administration — for the position of UW-Madison chancellor.
The finalists include Ann Cudd, a University of Pittsburgh provost, senior vice chancellor and professor; Marie Miranda, a University of Notre Dame professor and former provost; Jennifer Mnookin, law school dean and professor at University of California, Los Angeles; Daniel Reed, a University of Utah professor and former provost and John Karl Scholz, a UW-Madison provost and professor.
The current chancellor Rebecca Blank is departing the university this summer to become president of Northwestern University. Her salary this year at UW-Madison was $618,278.
A 21-person search committee — which comprises UW regent members, community representatives, students, faculty and staff — referred semifinalists, who were interviewed in April, to a special regent committee.
The special regent committee then chose their top five last week from the pool of semifinalists. The committee is chaired by Board of Regents president Ed Manydeeds and includes regents Karen Walsh, Amy Bogost, Mike Jones, Tracey Klein and John Miller.
According to a UW System statement, the special regent committee, alongside students, faculty, deans and members of shared governance, will interview finalists next week in Madison. A moderated public forum will also be held with each of the candidates.
After the interviews, the special regent committee will suggest a sole candidate to the full Board of Regents. After the 18-person board votes on the hire, the UW System will announce the finalist next month.