The Madison Metropolitan School District has continued to struggle to cover for staff absences even as the Omicron wave of COVID has subsided.
Numbers provided to the School Board through weekly updates throughout the month of February, posted to the district’s website last week, show that the weekly fill rate hasn’t gotten above 58.11%, which it reached Feb. 7-11. The lowest weekly rate came the week before, with just 47.78% of staff absences filled.
The fill rate is the percentage of staff absences covered on a given day or in a given week.
The substitute shortage became a major part of the conversation around the district’s delayed return to in-person learning following winter break. Officials extended break by three days and the first two days were virtual, with in-person instruction returning Jan. 10.
At that point, the district began sending central office staff members out to help cover absences, which chief of human resources Tracey Caradine said Tuesday they are still doing, though that’s now mostly limited to Mondays or Fridays.
“Then we look at it in two week blocks to see how it's going,” Caradine said. “And then we modify it a little bit, so that's kind of the plan that we have right now.”
Madison Teachers Inc. president Michael Jones wrote in an email Tuesday that he was not surprised that fill rates had not significantly improved, “since the conditions to support students and staff have not drastically improved in that timeframe.”
“Staff are still pretty demoralized when they have to cover and lose out on chances to rest, reflect, plan, and prepare during the day,” Jones wrote.
The annual fill rate had been dropping in the years immediately prior to the pandemic, but that has accelerated amid COVID-19. In 2016-17, the fill rate was at 91.93%. For the 2019-20 school year, that had dropped to 82.17%, falling further to 70.84% in 2020-21 and now around 55% for this year.
“This daily stress of finding subs and meeting the needs of the children produces an enormous toll (both physically and emotionally) on the staff remaining at these schools,” Jones wrote. “That amount of stress is unsustainable and thus they leave MMSD (or education altogether), creating more unfilled positions at their school.”
Fill rates throughout February that were in weekly updates were:
- Feb. 7-11: 58.11%
- Feb. 14-18: 53.56%
- Feb. 21-25: 52.93%
- Feb. 28-March 4: 54.64%
Among the contributing factors is a much smaller pool of substitutes. In a Jan. 4 memo, administrators told the School Board there were 391 substitute teachers for the 2021-22 school year, far below the average of about 650 from 2016-2020. Caradine said they’re “always hiring” for substitutes and that the district has tried to automate and improve the hiring process.
Both Jones and Caradine noted that the shortage can affect different schools in different ways, with Jones adding that some schools treat their subs differently, as well.
“Subs have reported to us that they'll be reassigned once they get to the building that day and felt like the administrator pulled a ‘bait and switch’ on them,” Jones wrote. “Also, when the daily sub rate is 50-60%, a disproportionate amount of those unfilled positions fall on schools with reputations for being ‘tough.’ This is a coded way of saying higher rates of students of color or from families of lower-income.”
Caradine said elementary schools have had more challenges finding substitutes than middle or high schools.
“Elementary you’re teaching everything,” she said. “Sometimes they just want to focus on certain things, especially if our subs are younger.”
Schools and the district have contingency plans for missing staff members, Caradine said, and how they adjust depends on whether it’s classroom teachers, special education assistants or other positions that are missing on a given day.
“We’re using this to calibrate and recalibrate,” Caradine said. “We’re trying to get through the rest of the year, but we’re trying to recalibrate to say in the future, what needs to happen, where can we move some things around or have an, ‘If this happens, then we can do this’ kind of mindset.”
Caradine added that one positive from the stress of filling the positions is an improved working relationship between principals and schools chiefs in the central office.
“I know that the lines of communication are open,” she said. “Everybody has collectively come together to problem solve.”
Jones said MTI submitted a proposal to district leaders in February to use federal COVID-19 relief funding to offer hiring bonuses and improved pay and benefits for permanent subs, but has not received a response. He pointed to the loss of some benefits after Act 10 and a lack of training and support for subs as other reasons for the shortage.
“There is no simple solution to this problem, but we do need to address our district's and community's willingness to support our schools, not just with flowery language, but with money and purposeful actions that recognize the value that our workers bring to MMSD and the Madison community,” Jones wrote.