While most students feel the University of Wisconsin-Madison is a safe and welcoming place where they belong, concerning disparities persist among students with historically underrepresented identities.
That’s according to results released this week from the university’s 2021 campus climate survey, which included responses from over 13,400 students. “The data that we see are truly the voices of our students and their experiences,” said vice chancellor Gabe Javier, who discussed the results in a UW-Madison Diversity Forum panel Tuesday.
The 2021 study, conducted last fall, comes after a 2016 campus climate survey found students from marginalized groups rated the UW-Madison environment less favorably than their peers.
“Five years later, in 2021, we see mostly the same thing,” said James Yonker, a principal investigator of the survey. “We continue to see a pattern where some groups of students consistently report a less positive experience.”
Disparate experiences
Compared with 61% of overall students who said they “very or extremely often” feel like they belong on campus, a smaller percentage of LGBTQ+ students (49%), students with disabilities (47%), students of color (47%), nonbinary students (35%) and transgender students (29%) said they felt similarly.
Only 50% of Pell Grant-eligible students, 43% of Buddhist students and 34% of older undergraduates (those over 24 years old) also expressed this sentiment.
The task force — students, faculty, staff and alumni who analyzed the results — focused on those eight groups because they most frequently reported “a significantly less positive experience” on campus, Yonker said.
About the same as 2016, 14% of students also said they experienced hostile, harassing or intimidating behavior on campus. Students with disabilities (29%), students of color (21%), as well as nonbinary (31%), transgender (30%) and LGBTQ+ students (25%), were more likely to report experiencing this behavior directed at them personally.
“When I first engaged with the data about those LGBTQ+ students, I felt defeated,” said Gender and Sexuality Campus Center director Warren Scherer, who served on the task force. “LGBTQ+ populations are steadily growing in higher education. We're bringing more folks in, but are we changing the environment or simply exposing more people to a harmful, hostile, intimidating environment?”
Similar to the 2016 survey, 15% of students in the fall 2021 semester also said they seriously considered leaving UW-Madison. But among those who agreed, 56% reported campus climate or culture as the reason for their decision — an increase from 40% in 2016.
Other results revealed those who reported feeling “very” or “extremely” comfortable contacting the UW-Madison Police Department when they had a problem dropped from 53% in 2016 to 40% in 2021. In open-ended feedback, few students mentioned UWPD specifically but had apprehension about police in general, Yonker added.
Students reporting they “very or extremely often” spent time with peers who have different political views also dropped to 45% in 2021 from 57% in 2016.
Those who said their UW-Madison experience encouraged them to think seriously about race/ethnicity “a great deal” also decreased from 67% in 2016 to 56% in 2021. A majority of students, however, said it’s important to them that UW-Madison has a strong commitment to diversity.
In 2021, 42% of students additionally said their time on campus urged them to think seriously about political beliefs a “great deal,” a decline from 54% in 2016.
Positive changes
While most of the 2021 results stayed the same as 2016, there were a few improvements.
A majority of students continued to feel instructors respected their comments and questions. But students (83%) more often reported feeling respect from their teaching assistants. The percentage of students who felt “extremely” respected by them increased from 24% in 2016 to 39% in 2021.
The percentage of students who felt expected to represent the point of view of their identity “very or extremely often” also increased to 20% in 2021 from 8% in 2016. Student perceptions of this expectation shifted from more positive than negative, however. In 2016, 41% saw the experience as negative and 27% as positive, compared to 21% negative and 45% positive in 2021.
Undergraduate students also responded with improved perceptions of their required ethnic studies course. In 2016, nearly half said it encouraged them to value diversity, increasing to 62% in 2021. About 45% in 2016 said it helped them notice and manage biases, compared to 51% in 2021. And 67% of respondents in 2021 said the course was helpful in encouraging them to be sensitive to others’ perspectives, an increase from 50% in 2016.
Task force recommendations
After analyzing the survey results, a UW-Madison task force submitted recommendations to administrators for improving campus climate. Some of those steps included:
Ensuring inclusive learning environments
Increasing campus safety
Increasing diversity on campus
Increasing capacity of campus to respond effectively to hostile, harassing or intimidating behavior
Improving institutional responses to incidents of hate and bias
At the Diversity Forum, Nola Walker, a UW-Madison alum who works in campus libraries, specifically urged the university to create more spaces that foster connection and are accommodating to students with disabilities. She said that’s something she longed for when she was a student decades ago.
“I saw some reflections (in the survey results) of what I experienced nearly 40 years ago,” Walker said. “It's pretty shocking, but what's different now is the invitation to give voice to those experiences — so change is possible.”
In response to the survey, Tawandra Rowell-Cunsolo, a professor in the School of Social Work, said she’s already started changing parts of her classroom to improve inclusion. She hopes other professors and administrators will also take action.
“I think that the worst thing we can do in this situation is ask students, ‘How would you like to be supported?’ and then ignore it, then turn around and do this survey again,” she said. “We’ll be doing this over and over again, and (we’ll all be) wasting our time.”