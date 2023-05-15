Like last year, there is a significant divide between Madison teachers and school district officials on wage increase proposals.
The difference between Madison Teachers Inc. and Madison Metropolitan School District's initial proposals was about $7 million last year, and by the time the final budget passed in October, MMSD spent $4.4 million less on a base wage increase than what MTI had asked for.
This year, the two sides are about $11.7 million apart, with MMSD offering a 3.5% increase in its draft budget and MTI, the teachers union, asking for the maximum 8%. MTI, as it did last year, has rallied and spoken out publicly about its concerns should the district remains at 3.5%, including intensifying the district's ongoing staff shortage.
District officials have said the 3.5% is the best they can do right now amid uncertainty surrounding the state budget and long-term fiscal challenges like decreasing enrollment and the coming end of federal COVID-19 aid.
Below, the Cap Times explains the numbers behind the disagreement.
What is the 'base wage' and why are they negotiating over that?
Act 10 limited the power of most public sector labor unions in Wisconsin in 2011, restricting their collective bargaining power to base wage pay changes. The law's implementation meant they could no longer bargain on items like benefits or working conditions.
Each year, MMSD and MTI engage in closed session bargaining over wages. Their proposals are capped to a percentage set by the state’s Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission.
This year, amid high rates of inflation, the WERC set the cap at 8%.
The base wage increase is included as part of the annual budget process. The Madison School Board will approve a preliminary budget at the end of next month, but could adjust the wages before final budget approval in October — after staff will have already begun working for the new school year.
Such a change has happened in years past, including last year, when the district began at 2% and eventually moved that up to 3%, still short of the union’s ask of last year’s maximum 4.7%.
The budget proposal also fully funds the “steps and lanes” increases for longevity and educational attainment, which provide another 2% increase for the average employee, according to the district, though the union has said that many employees would not receive any increase through that mechanism.
What are MMSD’s financial challenges?
MMSD faces another challenging budget cycle, with enrollment dropping in an education funding system largely based on a district's number of students — and no indication of how much the state Legislature will increase revenue limits in the coming biennial budget.
That uncertainty comes after the most recent state budget froze revenue limits, which govern how much districts can raise between property taxes and state aid.
Because of the successful 2020 operating referendum, the district can add $10 million to what its revenue limit would otherwise be. Without the referendum, the district would have been forced into further cuts.
The initial draft budget uses COVID-19 relief funding to pay for the proposed 3.5% increase, and even so includes a $3.5 million deficit that will be covered by cost savings or the use of fund balance, which serves as a mechanism to avoid short-term borrowing, demonstrate a strong fiscal position and cover any unexpected costs.
That leaves a $15 million fiscal cliff ahead in the 2024-25 school year, when that relief money will not be available, but a new baseline for salaries will exist based on any increase given this year.
Does the district have the money?
For next year, at least, yes.
As Superintendent Carlton Jenkins has said repeatedly over the past two years, a budget is a document of priorities, and the initial 2023-24 budget proposal instead prioritizes other initiatives through COVID-19 relief funding, including one-time initiatives or temporary positions that will not continue once that funding expires.
For example, the district will spend about $15 million on HVAC remediation in school buildings to improve mechanical systems — an initiative that doesn't create ongoing costs.
The draft budget already cuts 60 teaching positions, a little more than one per school on average, and 155 positions total.
The state budget, or lack thereof, also complicates the picture. Districts are building their budgets for a fiscal year that begins July 1 without knowing how much money legislators will provide or how much the state will allow districts to raise via local property taxes.
While Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed historic increases in revenue limits, Republican legislators have thrown out much of his budget proposal and say they’re building their own. They have acknowledged education spending is likely a priority area for new spending, but have not provided any specifics on what that spending might look like.
MMSD Chief Financial Officer Ross MacPherson built the draft budget with the most conservative assumptions possible, including no revenue limit increase. As long as there is some increase, the district will gain some flexibility over the summer to either close the budget deficit, fund programming or increase its offer on base wages.
Because of the state-imposed revenue limit, though, the district cannot simply increase local taxes to fund any wage increase. Going above those limits requires an operation referendum approved by the voters.
How does MMSD compare to other districts?
According to state Department of Public Instruction data, the average salary for an MMSD teacher in the 2022-23 school year was $64,167.
The minimum is at $34,894, with a maximum at $111,987.
Surrounding districts vary, with the Verona Area School District average slightly above MMSD at $65,626. The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District average is $62,398, Oregon School District at $60,544 and Sun Prairie Area School District as $57,310.
All of those averages are influenced by the length of time a teacher has been in a district, however, as salary schedules often reward longevity.
The Green Bay Area School District, which is similar in size to MMSD, has an average teacher salary of $61,739. Milwaukee Public Schools, the only district with more students than MMSD, has an average teacher salary of $69,265.
Milwaukee, which passed a spring 2020 operational referendum much larger than MMSD's, has included the full 8% base wage increase in its budget proposal.