A second investigation into former Madison schools communications director Tim LeMonds found he retaliated against employees he supervised and could have been fired for his actions.
The investigation, completed by law firm Renning, Lewis & Lancy at the school district’s request, found insufficient evidence to conclude that LeMonds engaged in discrimination or harassment. However, according to the summary, LeMonds’ “conduct warrants serious disciplinary action, up to and including termination.”
The summary report from Attorney Shana Lewis suggests LeMonds misled an employee about his pursuit of a salary increase for her, "largely stopped interacting with" an employee after learning of an initial complaint filed last fall and provided inaccurate information to his supervisor.
Lewis wrote that having LeMonds remain in his role would “have a negative impact on retention of the current employees within the Department of Communications and will likely create an obstacle to attracting candidates to the Department.”
The report is dated July 5, while LeMonds was on paid leave from his position amid the investigation. LeMonds retired on July 17.
LeMonds’ attorney argued vehemently against the investigation’s findings in a response, blamed the local media for having a “vendetta against Tim” and threatened legal action against the Madison Metropolitan School District if they fired him.
“Given the media’s unjustified smear campaign, Tim will not be able to work in his field if he is terminated,” attorney Paul Kinne wrote. “He has nothing to lose by fighting a termination as vigorously as possible and as long as necessary.”
The latest documents were provided Tuesday in response to a public records request from the Cap Times submitted July 19.
Last week, a response to a separate open records request from several media outlets revealed the terms of LeMonds’ July 17 retirement. The separation agreement with MMSD included $40,000 to LeMonds for “lost wages” and a clause preventing either party from disparaging the other.
New investigation of Tim LeMonds
The investigation performed by Renning, Lewis & Lacy began on May 1, according to the investigation summary, after the district hired the law firm “to investigate allegations of misconduct, including retaliation.”
Lewis reportedly interviewed 12 current and former employees in the communications department, including those that had brought an October complaint against LeMonds alleging harassment and discrimination. Lewis also interviewed LeMonds; his supervisor, Chief of Staff Richard McGregory; and a former employee who quit last fall after just five weeks on the job.
Lewis’ findings, shared in a summary dated July 5, indicate LeMonds engaged in bullying and retaliation against two employees and that he was dishonest with district employees, as well as insubordinate toward McGregory.
She also found that while LeMonds was in charge of the communications department, employees “experienced significant challenges as a result of Mr. LeMonds’ leadership style.”
“They struggled to understand their role and to work collaboratively and efficiently as a result of Mr. LeMonds’ refusal to utilize a set structure, organizational chart, job descriptions, or other methods of assigning responsibilities to employees to avoid overlaps and gaps,” Lewis wrote.
Findings included job duties that “often changed” on LeMonds’ directives, employees learning from colleagues about a new rule or responsibility or that someone had been assigned their tasks, and LeMonds not engaging with the Human Resources department when encouraged by McGregory.
LeMonds responds to allegations
Kinne, representing LeMonds, responded to each individual allegation from Lewis in a response two days later.
He included an objection “to the short amount of time provided to (LeMonds) to respond to something this important,” and the expectation of a “thorough response when he does not have access to documents he would need to provide such a response.”
Kinne also suggested “considerable overlap” between the new investigation and the one from October, in which the district found insufficient evidence to discipline LeMonds for bullying, calling it “labor-law double-jeopardy.”
Throughout the response, Kinne defended LeMonds by pointing to issues in other departments — most notably, Human Resources — as explanations for some of Lewis’ findings. He also suggested that changes in personnel accounted for some of what was considered retaliation.
After outlining specific responses to the findings, Kinne acknowledged that “no employee is perfect,” and suggested that the responses outlined in his letter provide “solid proof that no wrongdoing occurred.”
“Any employee put through the microscopic scrutiny Tim has experienced would show some areas where he could do better,” Kinne wrote. “Moreover, in hindsight, an examination like that MMSD has applied to Tim would show a mistake here or there or uncover a few times when better judgment could have been used.”
Kinne also wrote about the “elephant in the room” of the media’s treatment of LeMonds, suggesting “trumped-up controversies drive viewership and readership.”
“Tim has, through no fault of his own, been chosen as a ‘bad guy’ by the media, and there is nothing he can do to change that,” Kinne wrote. “We realize that the media’s unfair obsession with Tim puts MMSD in a difficult position. The media want MMSD to fire him, and as long (as) Tim remains employed by MMSD, MMSD itself has a public relations problem.”
Kinne suggested the “simplest thing to do would be to pay the ransom and terminate Tim,” but suggested that would not be the right or lawful thing to do.
Ten days after Kinne’s response, MMSD announced LeMonds had retired effective immediately.
Origins of complaints against LeMonds
Three employees first filed a complaint with the district against LeMonds in October.
In December, their allegations were found to have insufficient evidence to indicate LeMonds had violated the district’s workplace bullying policy.
Not everything in the complaint was included in the district’s findings document, however. That included alleged derogatory comments about local reporters, specifically women.
According to the complaint, LeMonds called one female reporter a “pig of a journalist” and another a “horrible human being.”
The complaint was made public in May following a public records request by NBC15 reporter Elizabeth Wadas, whom LeMonds allegedly said was “quickly becoming the sleaziest journalist in Madison” and whom he called “a pig of a journalist.” LeMonds tried to fight the release of the complaint, which was responsive to Wadas’ records request, in court, arguing it did not meet the balancing test for what the public needed to know compared with the damage it would cause.
A judge ruled against him, however, and the documents related to the initial investigation were released in late May.
He remained working in his role until mid-June, when he was placed on paid leave. The letter placing him on leave, dated June 12, was also provided as part of Tuesday’s released records.
McGregory wrote that the leave was “not disciplinary,” but was instead “being done for the protection of all concerned and to ensure the ability to conduct and appropriate investigation.”
June 12 was also the first day that Interim Superintendent Lisa Kvistad took over the district’s top role as the retirement of former Superintendent Carlton Jenkins approached.