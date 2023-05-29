When East High School sophomore Isaiah Loeb sees hundreds of juice boxes in the hands of his fellow students, he knows the school market has had its weekly restock.
"When they restock every Thursday, I think you see every single kid at East with a juice box in the hall,” Loeb said. “It’s not an exaggeration — there’s like 400 juice boxes all around the school.”
Those juice boxes are more than just popular refreshments — they’re indicators of the success of East High’s school market, which provides free fresh snacks and produce to students who may not otherwise have a consistent source of food.
East High culinary arts teacher Emily Sonnemann runs the market in her classroom, where she opens it to all students during passing time between classes. During that time, Sonnemann said, “tons” of students “just kind of raid the fridge and the snack shelves” on their way to their next class.
Sonnemann said the school market offers students food during the school day and allows them to take food home with them.
“Teachers come in and get snacks in bulk and bring it to their classrooms so students can also get food in class,” she said. “Then they come down and they're like, ‘Wow, I think I have better attendance because there's something to eat,’ or, ‘I have better relationships with my kids because they're not so hungry.’”
Food insecurity — in which someone cannot or is unsure if they can obtain all of the food they need — affected approximately one in nine Wisconsin children as of 2021, according to Feeding America. Black and Hispanic households disproportionately experience difficulties accessing enough food.
Food insecurity negatively affects students’ mental health, attendance and academic performance in school, according to the American Youth Policy Forum.
The school market is funded and stocked through a partnership between the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) and Second Harvest Foodbank, a regional food bank that serves much of southern Wisconsin. Second Harvest Youth and Family Initiatives Manager Brian Squire said the food bank provides the market with fresh produce every week.
“If you’re hungry, come on down,” Squire said. “Let’s feed your body so you can learn in your building. Let’s feed your body so you can be a good friend or be an athlete.”
‘The more I order, the faster it disappears’
The market’s current success followed years of uncertainty about its future, including a period where the school considered closing it completely.
East High’s food market opened six years ago in an upstairs closet, Squire said, but few students used it. According to Squire, the stigma surrounding food insecurity prevented students who may have needed the food from using the market.
“It just wasn't working,” he said. “It just wasn't in a space that felt very safe, secure, conducive, like a place you’d want to go to get food.”
Squire said school social workers considered closing the market when they reached out to him for help. Then, he got the idea to ask Sonnemann to move the market to her culinary arts classroom.
“The idea I pitched to Emily basically was, ‘You already have relationships with young people around food, so maybe this is where the market should be,’” he said. “Because that relationship is what's going to help reduce that stigma, and if we can start to create a space that feels authentic, then maybe that will be less of a barrier in the future.”
Sonnemann was willing to help but unsure of how high demand would be. She initially ordered the minimum amount of 500 pounds of food from Second Harvest, not knowing whether students would use much of it.
Now, she orders between 1,500 and 4,000 pounds every week.
“It all comes in and then it all goes out,” Sonnemann said. “The more I order, the faster it disappears. There’s such a high need, and it’s amazing to be able to help a little bit with that.”
Additionally, she incorporated the food available at the market into her class, providing recipes for students to take home and cook for free with the market’s produce. Sonnemann said the market’s new location helps combat the stigma surrounding food insecurity by providing students a space where they feel comfortable cooking with and eating the food.
Loeb said he frequents the market every day before tennis practice.
“I think so many people get use out of it, especially with the things you can bring home to your family,” said East High junior Estella Swan. “And it’s for everyone. You don’t have to feel guilty about taking any of it.”
‘Food should be free for everyone’
The success of the East High market has encouraged Sonnemann to look into expanding the market’s reach. In particular, she said she wants to make it easier for students to take more of the food home with them after school, especially those who take the bus.
She also wants to continue to fight the stigma surrounding the need for free food because “food should be free for everyone.”
“Everybody eats,” Sonnemann said. “Everybody deserves access to food and to be able to come in and learn how to do it and feel empowered by that.”
Second Harvest currently operates eight other food markets across the school district. Squire said he hopes to work with his partners in other Madison school markets to build the same types of relationships that allow the East market to flourish.
The work to combat stigma has been especially important, Squire said, and the East market shows that doing so is not only possible, but it also helps improve students’ health, attendance and performance.
“We've learned so much,” Squire said. “I feel like the sky’s the limit.”
Squire wants to incorporate students’ voices in future actions Second Harvest and MMSD take to address student food insecurity.
“How do we start to create a space where young people have a voice in what’s coming, so that they get the right food to them at the right times?” he said.
Scott Girard contributed to this article.