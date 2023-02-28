Gov. Tony Evers is proposing nearly $3.8 billion for building projects in his 2023-25 capital budget, nearly half of which will go toward upgrading and renovating University of Wisconsin System’s aging facilities.
Under Evers’ proposal, released Tuesday, nearly $1.8 billion would go to the UW System — about three-quarters of the System’s requested $2.4 billion. In his previous budget two years ago, Evers proposed $1.1 billion for the UW System, with Republicans ultimately approving $629 million.
Evers’ proposal must pass the State Building Commission, which meets March 23, and the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee, both of which are Republican-led. Republicans are likely to cut sizable portions of Evers’ requests — as they did to his first two budget proposals.
None of the governor’s proposed spending for UW System will be funded through taxpayer-supported borrowing. Most of those projects will instead be paid for with cash from Wisconsin's general fund as the state finds itself in a $7.1 billion surplus.
“We appreciate that the governor recognizes the importance of investing in the infrastructure of our universities,” said UW System President Jay Rothman in a statement. “Our students expect modern classrooms that help drive success and research innovation.”
New engineering building
The governor’s recommendations include nearly $350 million for a new UW-Madison engineering building, the university’s top budget priority. It’ll be funded in part by $150 million in private gifts and grants, with the remaining $200 million through the state’s general fund.
The new building would replace the College of Engineering’s 83-year-old facility, which is currently in “poor and unsatisfactory condition,” adding over 1,000 engineering students per year.
“When built, (the engineering facility) will open significantly more spots for students at a time when engineers are in high demand,” said Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin in a February speech to the Board of Regents.
UW-Madison last year requested $150 million to begin construction on the new building, but Republicans removed the project from the budget. That move baffled UW-Madison officials who said it would help boost the state’s economy.
Evers then signed into law in March a measure allocating $1 million for UW-Madison to begin advanced planning and design work for the facility.
Replacement for Camp Randall Sports Center
Evers’ proposal also calls for over $285 million to replace the Camp Randall Sports Center, also known as the Shell, with a new indoor practice field for UW-Madison’s football team.
The new practice facility will include a 100-yard synthetic turf and 90-foot vertical clearance for kicking and punting drills. Other proposed projects include underground parking below the facility, a 200-meter indoor track and a new Hall of Fame experience.
The money will also go toward renovating the McClain Athletic Facility and lower-level spaces in Camp Randall Stadium, as well as constructing retail space along Monroe Street to relocate Bucky’s Locker Room. UW-Madison Athletics additionally seeks to construct office spaces, a dining hall, and strength and conditioning facilities on land between the new practice facility and Camp Randall.
New digs for Art Department and Music Hall
The governor’s budget would also provide $169 million for a new home for the UW-Madison School of Education’s Art Department, about $29 million of which will be funded in gifts.
An additional $40 million would go toward renovating Music Hall on Bascom Hill, which is an over 140-year-old building. Three-quarters of that project will be funded through gifts.
UW-Madison’s art department is currently located in the Mosse Humanities Building, which will be replaced by the new Levy Hall in 2024. With Evers’ funding, UW-Madison will relocate and expand the art facility with a new three-story addition, consolidating the Art Lofts and the art department into a single location.
Music Hall will additionally be restored, replacing deteriorated parts of the historic building.
“From a facilities perspective, we have an urgent need for a pathway out of our obsolete Humanities building for both the School of Music and the art department,” Mnookin said at the Board of Regents meeting. “We need to be able to cement plans for a new home for music and for art.”
Other projects
The governor has also proposed funding several other UW System capital projects. Those include:
$231.3 million to demolish Phillips Hall and construct an academic facility addition at UW-Eau Claire
$200 million for emergency/minor repairs and maintenance to facilities infrastructure across the UW System
$182.5 million to construct the Prairie Springs Science Center addition and demolish Cowley Hall at UW-La Crosse
$79.2 million to renovate Kronshage, Humphrey and Jorns residence halls at UW-Madison, including new amenities
$57.7 million to renovate Donner and Webster residence halls at UW-Oshkosh
$46.6 million to upgrade the physical condition and instructional capabilities of classrooms and laboratories across the UW System