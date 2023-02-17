Gov. Tony Evers is proposing a big spending boost for higher education to help institutions with rising costs.
Evers’ state budget, announced Wednesday night, would increase the University of Wisconsin System’s budget by $305.9 million over the biennium. But even as the state finds itself in an unprecedented financial position, with a projected $7.1 billion surplus, the number is nearly $130 million less than the UW System’s request of $435.6 million, according to figures from the Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
Despite the shortfall, UW System President Jay Rothman lauded the governor’s proposal.
“Gov. Evers’ state budget provides needed investment for the UW System to help fulfill its mission on behalf of the people of Wisconsin,” Rothman said in a statement.
The governor’s initiatives will need support from Republicans who hold majorities in both chambers of the Legislature. The Republican co-chairs of the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee told reporters immediately after the governor's address that they will throw out his proposal and start from scratch, crafting a new spending plan from the base budget.
No funding for tuition freeze
The $130 million shortfall for the UW System could lead the institution to hike tuition costs, which the Board of Regents will discuss in the coming months.
Still, Evers told reporters in Middleton on Thursday that his proposed budget would provide the university with enough money that the Regents shouldn’t need to implement an increase.
A tuition freeze for in-state undergraduates has been in place since 2013 at the UW System. In 2021, the Legislature returned tuition-setting authority to the Regents and lifted the Republican-led freeze, but the Board of Regents chose to keep the freeze in place.
“Instead of talking about a freeze, we’re talking about the fact that we’re providing a significant amount of money to our higher education institutions and as a result of that there should be a moderate or no increase,” Evers said. “The Board of Regents is able to raise rates if they wish but I think that will not happen.”
It’s the first time Evers has not included money for the UW System to freeze tuition in his proposed budget. He included funding for the freeze in his two previous budget proposals.
$24.5M for Wisconsin Tuition Promise
Evers’ spending plan also includes $24.5 million to cover the costs of the UW System’s Wisconsin Tuition Promise, which launches next fall.
The program waives the costs of tuition and fees that remain after receiving financial aid for in-state students whose household incomes are less than $62,000 per year. The UW System will fund the first year of the program in 2023-24 with $13.8 million.
“Funding the Wisconsin Tuition Promise is a game-changer, as it will develop talent that is needed in Wisconsin’s workforce,” Rothman said.
However, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told the Daily Cardinal the program “should be much more of a private focus.”
“If the university wants to go out and raise private resources, I think that’s an excellent use of their fundraising prowess if they choose to,” Vos said. “I think it’s probably not something we’re going to be able to fund at the state level when we see so many folks struggling with paying their taxes and all of the other bills.”
UW-Madison has a similar program to the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, called Bucky’s Tuition Promise, which is not funded with state dollars.
Other initiatives
The governor is also proposing several other higher education-related initiatives. Those include:
$32.9 million for technical colleges, the largest increase in general aid ever given to the technical college system
$17 million for the Wisconsin Grant, a need-based financial aid program for undergraduates at state colleges or universities
5% pay raises for state and System employees the first year and 3% the second
$1 million for the UW System to develop a plan to implement a direct admissions program by the 2025-26 academic year, allowing high school graduates to be admitted automatically
offering in-state tuition at technical colleges and the UW System to students who are undocumented immigrants or citizens of a federally recognized tribe in certain states
In the coming weeks and months, Republicans on the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee will comb through Evers’ proposal and could cut sizable portions of it — as they did to his first two budget proposals.
In the last budget session, the committee approved just $8.25 million for the UW System, compared to Evers’ proposed $190 million. The governor included $24 million in that spending plan for technical colleges, but the committee cut it to $9 million.