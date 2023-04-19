Eric Holder, Jr., the nation’s first Black attorney general, will be the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s keynote speaker for spring commencement.
The May 13 ceremony at Camp Randall Stadium will be his second keynote on campus. He also spoke in 2016 at UW-Madison Law School's hooding ceremony.
Holder was appointed U.S. attorney general by former President Barack Obama in 2009, serving in that role until 2015. He also has ties to UW-Madison: his daughter graduated with an undergraduate degree from there in 2020.
Holder's career background spans 30 years in government, including as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia and deputy attorney general under former President Bill Clinton. Former President Ronald Reagan additionally appointed him as a judge.
“He is an accomplished attorney and internationally recognized leader with an impressive history of public service,” said Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin in a statement. “I know his charge to our graduates will be thought-provoking and inspiring.”
A graduate of Columbia College and Columbia Law School, Holder received the NAACP’s Thurgood Marshall Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015 for his work advancing civil rights.
The Senior Class Office, which helps select UW-Madison’s commencement speakers, chose Holder for his legacy and leadership, said Liam McLean, senior class president.
As chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, Holder advocates for voting rights and fair maps. In the push for an apolitical process for drawing maps, he has pursued lawsuits in Wisconsin and campaigned for liberal state Supreme Court candidates.
In 2022, Holder also co-authored the book “Our Unfinished March: The Violent Past and Imperiled Future of the Vote — a History, a Crisis, a Plan.”
“Attorney General Holder is a trailblazer whose drive for excellence and humanity as a public servant aligns perfectly with our values as a university to shape a better world than the one we found,” McLean said. “We are thrilled that he accepted our invitation to address the UW–Madison Class of 2023.”
The spring commencement takes place at noon on May 13, conferring degrees for bachelor’s, master’s and law students. A livestream of the ceremony will also be available.