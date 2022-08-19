The COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing, and along with it likely disruptions to school.
Since in-person school returned to the Madison Metropolitan School District in spring 2021, the biggest disruption came right at the beginning of 2022, as the district extended winter break by three days and moved to virtual learning for another two amid the surge of the Omicron variant.
The Cap Times submitted an open records request on Jan. 19 for “all emails sent to the School Board and/or superintendent Carlton Jenkins regarding extending winter break and the initial return to virtual learning between Thursday, Dec. 30, and Friday, Jan. 7.”
The district fulfilled the request on Aug. 12, and the emails show the overwhelming sentiment of those that reached out was asking for students to return to classrooms as soon as possible. There were a few, however, applauding the decision.
The emails illustrate the difficulty of making a decision that’s best for all parties in a complex environment, as well as the strong opinions on both sides of the decision.
Officials announced the extended break early in the evening of Thursday, Dec. 30, with school initially expected to return on Monday, Jan. 3. The announcement explained that amid a sharp rise in case numbers, the first three days of the week would have no school for students, while teachers would prepare for a return to virtual learning on Jan. 7 and 8.
In the initial communication, there was no set date for a return, but Madison365 soon reported that the district hoped to return in-person on Jan. 10. The district eventually confirmed that was the goal, but did not confirm the return would happen until the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 6.
That delay bothered some of those who emailed, with one writing that they were “Extremely disappointed in the communication surrounding the recent announcement with no known in-person return date.”
“A return to virtual learning is a terrible decision,” another emailer wrote. “I’d understand a one week extension of winter break to allow time for extra precautions, but an open ended return to virtual instruction is a bad decision.”
Others focused on the lack of a clear reason for the extension in communications. While staff shortages seemed to play a significant role, administrators did not publicly state that as the main reason for the delay in returning.
“Please provide full transparency in your decision-making,” one person wrote. “If it is simply a staffing problem, please clearly indicate this is the issue, so that folks understand it is not a virus-transmission safety issue for students but an inability to manage the staffing requirements.”
Others used harsher language. One wrote they were “ashamed to say I’m from Madison” and that the district was “irreparably harming the children for whom you profess to care.” Another said the district was “turning into an embarrassment” and said the original message announcing the extension left them with “with such an intense level of disgust, it’s difficult to fully articulate.”
Some suggested decisions like this one would lead to the district losing students — and others even stated they would contribute to that loss of students by removing their children from the district.
“We have no plans to return to MMSD,” one parent wrote. “I will also not be voting for any of the current MMSD school board members in future elections, and am encouraging others to do the same.”
On the other side of the debate, which was shared in many fewer emails, one parent shared a concern the Jan. 10 return was, in fact, too soon. Another praised the delay given the challenges for staff.
“A responsible approach to this terrible pandemic would be to prepare for short term closures,” they wrote. “As inefficient and inconvenient as virtual learning has been, we must still advocate for our waning, mentally and physically exhausted district employees.”
One encouraged the district to delay a return until the Omicron peak passed. District data eventually showed that the month of January had the four highest weekly totals of COVID cases among students and staff of the entire school year.
As the Jan. 10 return approached, another parent called a return “a highly irresponsible thing to do” without N95 or KN95 masks for all students and teachers and better enforcement of proper mask-wearing.
“Why on earth would the MMSD decide that lost lives is preferable to lost education?” the person wrote. “Is there some sort of collective psychopath going on, whereby the MMSD Board doesn’t realize the significance of a human death? This is what is reflected by the decision to prematurely return to in-person education.”