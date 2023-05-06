Last August, then-Madison School Board President Ali Muldrow read a remembrance of Stephanie Bernard that called her a teacher who “loved sharing books with her students, engaging them as if by magic,” before a moment of silence in Bernard’s honor.
On Friday, some of those students Bernard taught during her 30-plus-year teaching career in the Madison Metropolitan School District continued the work Bernard had planned to do after her retirement. The Elvehjem Elementary School Black Girl Magic group donated dozens of literacy kits for new mothers of color to the UnityPoint Health-Meriter Jeff Levy Education Center.
“Reading is important because you can learn different things and learn about different people like Muhammad Ali and Beyonce,” fourth grader Malia Robinson said.
The event was part of “Better World Day,” a national event run by EL Education, which provides MMSD’s early literacy materials. Elvehjem Instructional Coach Bobbi Campbell said the curriculum “really talks about how you can contribute as a human to make the world better.”
The event was one of a few ways the school has honored Bernard, who died a few weeks before retirement last year. Campbell called it a “devastating loss for our school, for our kids, for our community.”
“Mrs. Bernard was a pretty special human. She had this delightful way of holding kids accountable for character and behavior but in a loving way, and she also was a master at literacy and telling stories about books and having kids see themselves in anything that they do,” Campbell said.
Robinson and fellow fourth grader Ava Costello, both former students of Bernard, felt the love from her when they were in her class.
“She was really sweet and kind and she was really caring,” Ava said.
“She made you feel like you were welcome, like you were literally her daughter or son,” Malia added.
Bernard's belief in the importance of early literacy that inspired the students is one backed up by research. The earlier kids are exposed to reading, the more likely they are to succeed in school. Previous support from the medical community has come in the form of programs like Reach Out and Read, which has provided books to more than 170,000 children and families by distributing them during visits to the doctor.
A corner in the school library now features a reading-themed mural, painted by an Elvehjem staff member, surrounded by seats where students can dive into a good book. Designed with help from the Black Girl Magic group, the area also includes a special bookcase, with a “Bernard’s Books” sign and a remembrance of Bernard surrounded by books featuring Black characters.
“Book selection was super important to her so that kids could see themselves in the texts that they’re reading,” Campbell said. “She really fostered that love of reading but also that dignity she instilled in them as human beings.”
That’s a legacy the school’s library media tech specialist, Laura Ochoa Podell, has worked to continue. Ochoa said she “always had a bond” with Bernard, given their mutual interest in literacy.
“When the girls come in here and ask me for books, I know exactly what they want and they want books that look like them,” Ochoa said.
The books they provided for new mothers of color followed that same principle.
“We are providing these to (mothers of) young children so that (the kids) don’t have to wait until they’re in elementary school to see books that look like them,” Ochoa said.
It’s an idea Ava and Malia said is “pretty important.”
“Sometimes, it’s just like you feel like you’re alone, but if you just look at these books, you’ll know that you’re not alone and people got treated the same way you have before,” Ava said.
In addition to the books, the donation bags included onesies, bookmarks and tie blankets. The entire school contributed, with students in all grades helping to make the tie blankets and decorate the onesies and bookmarks.
It also featured a brochure explaining Bernard’s Books and offering early literacy tips.
“Bernard’s Books hopes to continue her dream: to have an impact on the future generation of young learners just as she had an impact on those she taught,” the brochure says.
Campbell said it’s been “a lot of work” and “a labor of love” to organize the effort, but to replicate work like this across the district will require thoughtful planning.
“Teachers are overwhelmed with all of the things they need to do, so how do we sift through that and prioritize things like this that are really the things that will make a lifelong impact?” Campbell said.
As part of Better World Day, two Elvehjem students and staff members who helped lead Friday’s giveaway will attend a national meeting in Denver this fall and present to nearly 2,000 attendees about their project.
Elvehjem Principal Sarah Larson, in her ninth year at the school, said the project also fit with work over the past few years to “empower students and empower their voices." The students led the effort to involve the rest of the school and are creating a video trailer about the project, including filming, editing and conducting interviews.
“We have to trust our kids a little bit more, because what they can do on their own if you let them, if you give them the opportunity, it’s amazing what they can do,” Campbell said. “I often chastise myself and think, ‘Boy, my expectations are limited compared to what they can do.’
“I need to believe in the kids to empower them to do these wonderful things because they are surprising us in lots of great ways.”
Ava, Malia and the rest of the students at the event Friday were full of excitement and pride after officially making their donation.
“It made me really happy that we’re doing this because I really loved Mrs. Bernard as a teacher,” Ava said.