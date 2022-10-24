How voters mark their ballots on Nov. 8 will have a consequential effect on the future of education in Wisconsin.
While the race for governor between incumbent Democrat Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels headlines those stakes, a significant number of school districts around the state are asking their local community for financial support.
In total, there are 81 referendum questions around the state this November, the exact same number that were on ballots in the spring election. That was an increase from 70 in spring 2021 and 51 on November 2020 ballots.
Among Dane County school districts, eight ask voters for approval on spending that includes operational funds and capital projects. The asks around Madison total $45.2 million in recurring operating referendums, $75.5 million in non-recurring operating referendums over the next four years and $223 million in debt for facilities projects.
A recurring referendum allows the district to continue spending above its state-imposed revenue limit after the referendum expires, while a non-recurring referendum limits the extra spending to the years outlined in the ballot measure.
The questions come at the same time districts have received an influx of one-time money through COVID-19 relief funding. District officials have stressed, however, that because the funding isn’t ongoing, it cannot responsibly be used to pay for ongoing operating expenses without creating a fiscal cliff in future years.
The state Legislature, meanwhile, pointed to that funding in denying an increase in the revenue limit in the current biennial budget.
While the Madison Metropolitan School District is not among those asking voters for funds this fall, it is in the midst of implementing the successful capital and operating referendums from 2020. Officials have repeatedly described the current budget as a difficult one, with School Board member Savion Castro suggesting the district may need to go back for another referendum in the near future to continue funding its most important initiatives.
Below is a summary of the ballot questions around Dane County by district.
Verona
The Verona Area School District is seeking an extra $19 million in spending authority on a recurring basis.
The entire $19 million would initially begin for the current school year. According to the district, it will allow officials to provide sufficient staffing, maintain class sizes, improve compensation to retain and attract staff and “offset the negative ramifications of state public education funding budget.”
District materials state that the community’s approval will not increase the property tax rate for this year. Officials would instead shift spending from paying off previous referendum debt and capital projects to operations.
Waunakee
The Waunakee Community School District has both operating and capital questions on the ballot.
The capital referendum would allow the district to take on $175 million of debt for a new elementary school, new middle schools, removal of the current Heritage Elementary School building and other renovations.
District referendum information cites projected enrollment growth, “significant renovations or replacement” needed for Heritage and long-term capital maintenance needs in both the high school and administrative building.
If approved, the existing middle school would be used for academic programming for high school students and programs housed in the Teaching and Learning Center. It could also be converted to a second high school campus if necessary in the long term.
The operating referendum seeks a total of $10 million in additional spending over three years. The funding is non-recurring.
Year one would add $1 million above the revenue limit, year two would add $3 million and year three would add $6 million. Funding would go toward staff costs, maintaining programming funded by one-time COVID-19 relief funding and costs associated with new construction.
The property tax rate for 2022-23 will not change regardless of approval, according to the district.
Middleton-Cross Plains
The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District is seeking an additional $65.5 million in spending authority combined over the next four school years.
That additional funding, though, would not be in perpetuity, as the question is on a non-recurring basis.
In year one, the district would receive $7.3 million in additional spending authority. Year two would create $13.8 million in authority over the revenue limit, with $19.4 million in year three. Finally, year four would allow the district to surpass revenue limits by $24.9 million.
The funding would “help with increased costs in our day-to-day operations and continue to recruit and retain talented staff in our district,” according to the district’s website.
The tax impact per $100,000 of property value would be: $7 in year one, $53 in year two, $39 in year three and $36 in year four, according to the district.
Mount Horeb
The Mount Horeb Area School District is seeking $4.8 million in additional spending authority on a recurring basis.
The ballot question states that the spending would cover operational expenses to attract and retain staff, maintain current programs and services and pay for increasing costs. Specifically, the district’s information sheet mentions maintaining class sizes, beginning to close budget shortfalls in 2023-24 and 2024-25 and maintain some of the student support positions funded with one-time COVID-19 relief dollars.
The additional cost to taxpayers would be approximately $75 per $100,000 of property value, according to the district.
Oregon
The Oregon School District’s referendum would phase in recurring spending over a three-year period, similar to what MMSD did in November 2020.
This year, the district would have an additional $5.4 million in spending, with another $3 million on top of that in 2023-24 and finally an additional $2.9 million on 2024-25. The district would then have the $11.4 million total in extra spending authority moving forward.
The district states that the extra authority will allow it to offer competitive salaries and benefits, maintain class sizes and continue providing mental health services and staff positions funded by one-time COVID-19 relief funding.
The projected tax impact per $100,000 of property value is $98 in year one, another $95 in year two and an additional $66 in year three.
Stoughton
The Stoughton Area School District has a pair of capital referendum questions on the ballot totaling $48 million.
One question would allow the district to take on $11.7 million of debt for construction of a gym addition at River Bluff Middle School and the removal of the community gym building.
The other would take on $36.3 million of debt for school facility improvements aimed at safety, security, energy efficiency, site improvements, remodeling, capital maintenance, removal of old structures and construction of a new maintenance facility.
The district website cites the district paying off the remaining previous facility referendum debt this year, providing “a unique opportunity to pursue a referendum to address facility needs and upgrades while minimizing taxpayer impact.”
The $36.3 million question would add $52 per $100,000 of property value per year for taxpayers, while the $11.7 million question would add $38 per $100,000 of property value per year.
Sun Prairie
The Sun Prairie Area School District is asking voters to approve a $9 million recurring operational referendum.
Additional funds would phase in over three years, with $3 million added each year, with $9 million in perpetuity after the initial three years.
The district suggests it needs funding to maintain class sizes, keep wages and benefits competitive, pay for substitute teachers, maintain student services programming, increase mental health services and build equity in learning environments.
Even with a successful referendum, the district projects a property tax rate decrease.
Belleville
The School District of Belleville is seeking an additional $999,999 of spending authority on a recurring basis.
The district’s referendum website states the referendum would address a current structural deficit, staff compensation and maintenance projects. District plans show the property tax rate would still drop from last year even with a successful referendum.
Materials show that the district’s state-imposed revenue limit rose from $9.8 million in 2012 to $10.1 million in 2021 — just a $300,000 increase. Meeting the 4.7% Consumer Price Index rise for staff compensation for 2022-23 would cost $500,000 on its own, according to the district.