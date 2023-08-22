In an effort to address Wisconsin’s teacher shortage, Edgewood College is launching an online program to help employees at state school districts earn their master’s degree and state teaching license.
The accelerated teacher residency program allows district employees to earn credits for about half the cost as they work toward becoming fully licensed educators. Over 20 public and private school districts have signed on to the partnership, with 15 of them in Dane County.
“We’re trying to build bridges with K-12 schools,” said Michael Meissen, the program’s coordinator and a senior director of education at the college. “If we team together, we can go further faster and hopefully make a nice impact.”
The program’s launch comes as Wisconsin schools have struggled to fill teacher vacancies. For years, districts have faced historic teacher shortages, with fewer students pursuing education degrees in the U.S. and districts reporting smaller applicant pools.
The shortage has become so dire that the state’s schools are increasingly turning to emergency licenses to get staff into classrooms, and some are using those licenses longer than may have been intended, according to a March report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
The report found the state Department of Public Instruction issued about 3,200 emergency licenses to teach in Wisconsin in the 2021-22 school year, nearly triple the 1,125 issued in the 2012-13 school year. These types of licenses can be used by teachers, counselors, social workers, librarians and school administrators.
The Edgewood program targets those who are already working in schools but are not fully certified to teach, such as those with emergency licenses, Meissen said. Students can choose three paths to study, including elementary and secondary education as well as special education.
Participants can complete their online courses within at least a year or up to two years. Meissen said the format is flexible, allowing students to learn at their own pace and according to their schedule. They will also receive mentorship from employees within their district throughout their student-teaching.
“The learning format is shifted to a fully asynchronous model, with the idea that the reach could be beyond a system where it's on campus,” said Meissen, who worked in public schools for nearly 40 years, including 14 as principal of La Follette High School.
He added the program came after conversations with school administrators, many of whom said the teacher shortage could be alleviated by training employees who already have bachelor’s degrees but aren’t yet certified educators.
The participating districts include the Diocese of Madison Catholic Schools, McFarland School District, Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District, Monona Grove School District, Sun Prairie Area School District, Verona Area School District and Waunakee Community School District, among others.
“We see a natural fit here between our staff who are already committed to (the district) and an embedded opportunity to advance their careers with their current employer,” said Tremayne Clardy, superintendent of the Verona Area School District, in a statement. “We are so pleased that our partnership with Edgewood College will allow them a promising pathway to both meet their own goals and enrich the lives of our scholars.”
While the Madison Metropolitan School District is not currently part of the program, spokesman Ian Folger told the Cap Times "it remains open to the possibility of working together in the future." He said MMSD also partners with the University of Wisconsin-Madison in an accelerated licensure program.
Tuition for the Edgewood program, which launched Monday, costs around $9,750. Meissen said the goal is to enroll around 40 students.
"We're excited and looking to grow enrollments here,” he said. “And we’re certainly working to make sure that we have a deep, talented and more diverse candidate pool for teaching.”