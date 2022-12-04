A pandemic-delayed change to Madison middle school start times is now hurting some families’ bank accounts.
With those later start times, which began being implemented in fall 2019, the district planned to shift all middle schools from Madison Metro to yellow buses. But with an ongoing driver shortage for Badger Bus, the switch was put on hold before the final year of implementation.
That left only east siders to work with Metro this school year.
“That's been delayed understandably because of driver shortages, that's understandable and that is the situation we're in,” Sennett Middle School parent Marilee Cronin said. “But the fact of the matter is that the west side families no longer need to rely on Metro.”
West side students didn't need to worry about bus passes. Yet the rollout of bus passes to ensure east side families didn’t have to spend money was inconsistent, according to parents, with schools clearly not on the same page about the district offering free bus passes.
District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the district offered free passes for all students who met the criteria for bus transportation: living more than 1.5 miles from their school.
And for students who lost their passes — they are preteens, parents noted — it came with a hefty replacement cost: up to $300 for a pass for the remainder of the year purchased through Metro. The district initially refused to offer replacements unless students qualified for free or reduced lunch.
Parent Andrew Boswell, whose sixth-grade daughter lost her pass about three weeks into the year, tried to figure out how to get her a replacement, making multiple phone calls to school staff and Metro. Both said the other was the place to go, he said.
Boswell added that he understood amid the pandemic there have been many challenges for school officials to deal with and this situation had seemingly fallen through the cracks.
“We're not destitute, but now we're basically paying 300 extra dollars to go to school,” Boswell said. “That's something our tax dollars should already be paying for because if we went anywhere else, busing would just be a normal part of the system.”
Multiple parents told the Cap Times they were told the school could not provide a replacement.
When the Cap Times emailed LeMonds about the subject on Nov. 17, he did not respond. After a follow-up on Nov. 21, he wrote that they were “now finding that several students who were provided bus passes have since lost them and are now in need of new ones.
“As a result, schools on the east side will be providing new passes to those students who have reported losing them,” LeMonds wrote.
That wasn’t the plan initially. An email to Sennett parents before the year began, shared with the Cap Times by one parent, asks families to “please note students will receive one pass for the school year.
“If your student loses their pass you will need to contact Metro Transit,” it states.
As of mid-November, that was still the practice, according to an email Cronin received from a school counselor that stated, as far as the school knew, students were not eligible for a replacement pass.
“Unfortunately students that do not qualify for free or reduced lunch only received the one pass for the year,” the email states. “We don’t have replacement passes.”
Cronin’s son lost his pass early in the school year, which sent her into a spiral of research into the issue. Her family bought a 10-ride replacement pass at the store that night while they waited to see if his original pass was found (which it was, eventually).
That became “the first thing that to me didn’t sit right.”
“If that were a different family that the parents worked in the evening or any sort of situation, can they just get to the Metro Market and buy another bus pass for the next day to get to school?” Cronin said.
After reaching out to the school and Metro multiple times on the subject, Cronin said the principal offered her son a replacement bus pass. She believes that’s because she was a “squeaky wheel,” which doesn’t solve the systemic issue she discovered.
“What I don't like is that our district that touts equity could have this inequity within our city and depending on what side of town you live on, and where your kids go to school within the middle schools,” Cronin said.
Lynsey Roe teaches at Sennett and has a child at Whitehorse. She saw the inconsistency firsthand when she reached out to her daughter’s principals in late August.
“Once we found out for Sennett I said, ‘Hey, are you guys getting the kids getting free bus passes?’” Roe recalled. “And most of them were like, ‘What are you talking about?’ Like they had no idea.”
By the time Whitehorse got answers and offered the passes to families, Roe had already purchased a pass for her daughter through Metro.
“They said you can reach out to Metro Transit to get a refund, but I wasn't on the ball with that and I didn't contact them until mid-October,” she said. “And I got an answer from them that since the school year has already been in place for over a month, they're no longer issuing refunds.”
When asked if the district would reimburse families that had already bought replacements, LeMonds wrote that he would “have to look into the reimbursement piece.” More than a week later, he had not provided any additional information, and did not respond to a follow-up sent last week.