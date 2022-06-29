On Turner Avenue near La Follette High School, a 15-by-18 inch box holds tiny patrons who peer at art on a miniature scale.
The little free art gallery has become a family affair for Nola Risse-Connolly, whose husband created the wooden structure this summer. Risse-Connolly manages the gallery, overseeing the art left behind by passersby, while her daughter sets the scene with small human figurines.
Risse-Connolly installed her little free art gallery as a way to stand out from the proliferation of little free libraries on sidewalks in Madison. The gallery allows community members to contribute their own art or take home others’.
It's a riff on the Little Free Library movement, which promotes neighborhood book exchanges and got its start in Hudson and Madison.
“It's just something that is out of the ordinary, so it's adding interest to people's days,” said Risse-Connolly, who got the idea from a friend who started her own little free art gallery in Nashville.
“It's not the same old scene as you walk down the street, and it might open up other possibilities for people to get creative again.”
So far, several people have added their personal artwork to the box’s interior, including children’s drawings, watercolor paintings, a small clay pot, and other handmade trinkets. Though Risse-Connolly doesn’t consider herself an artist, she’s also added her own creations to spark inspiration, from rubber-stamped pieces to fabric mounted on canvas.
Some people left messages on Risse-Connolly’s mini chalkboard.
“Love this idea!” wrote one stranger. “Happy summer, Madison!” wrote another.
“It's been really fun to see what people have brought to it,” Risse-Connolly said. “It's a free give and take, so people are welcome to take something even if they don't have something to give back.”
The small structure immediately captured Kyle Heisler’s attention while on a walk around the neighborhood with his partner Jolee Evans. Though the two initially thought the box was a little free library, and were pleasantly surprised to find what was inside.
“We got up to it and were like, ‘Oh my god, it's a little art gallery! It's so cute!’” recalled Heisler, who lives a few blocks away from the installation. “Then when we got home and were sitting around, I decided, ‘You know what? I’m going to make something for it real quick.’”
Both amateur artists, Evans and Heisler spent the evening making a woodcarving and a circular stained-glass hanging. They dropped off the artwork at the gallery the next day, trading their pieces for some children’s illustrations.
Just a few days later, they noticed that their two pieces had also been swapped out with other creations.
“We thought it was cool,” said Heisler, adding that the idea can help budding artists gain exposure by marking pieces with their names. “We were joking that we're professional artists now that our stuff is in a gallery.”
For Risse-Connolly, the sidewalk attraction has also gone beyond sharing art. It has sparked conversation among the community and helped her get more connected with her neighbors.
“It has been really fun to hear people talking about it when I'm out gardening,” she said. “This summer, I've talked with more of my neighbors and people walking by than probably all the summers I've been living here. That's been really fun.”