A student-planned drag show at East High School has been postponed amid safety concerns following a hostile reception to the event from some conservatives online.
“We know how disappointing this news will be for many of our students, however we feel this decision was necessary to provide time to refine our safety plan around this very important celebration,” Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in an email Monday afternoon.
The school’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance group had planned an open-to-the-community event for the evening of Jan. 19, which principal Mikki Smith highlighted in the school’s January newsletter.
“I’m proud to highlight our GSA (Gender and Sexuality Alliance) organization for all of the hard work they do to promote a supportive and inclusive environment,” Smith wrote. “Our GSA has been working hard to plan East’s first annual, (family-friendly) drag show intended to celebrate, affirm, and support EHS students and staff in our LGBTQIA+ as well as our larger school community.”
A screenshot of that message began to circulate on Twitter last week as a lawyer from the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty tweeted it out.
On Thursday afternoon, Libs of TikTok, an account that has been suspended from Twitter multiple times for targeted harassment and other violations, sent out its own tweets about the event. The account has focused much of its energy on anti-LGBTQ messaging, often focused on schools and educators.
Its first tweet on the event has more than 550,000 views and received more than 1,500 retweets, including a quote tweet from Republican former Gov. Scott Walker, among others.
Soon after the Libs of TikTok tweets, accounts began responding to unrelated tweets from the Madison Metropolitan School District and East High accounts, repeatedly directing the word “groomers” at both.
LeMonds wrote in his email that the local and national attention on the event brought an “abundance of messages in support of this celebration to affirm our LGBTQIA+ students and staff, and uplift the tremendous work of our GSA students.”
“Unfortunately, we have also received several messages that have raised a number of safety concerns for this student-led event,” LeMonds wrote. “Without question, the safety of all our students, staff and families must be our top priority.
“Therefore, due to these recent safety concerns, we have decided to postpone this event to a later date.”
LeMonds wrote that the district will provide updates on the event “in the near future.”
In recent months, some conservatives, including the Libs of TikTok account, have targeted drag events. In some cases, events highlighted by the account and others have required extra security to keep those involved safe from armed protesters. In other cases, events were canceled.
Madison School Board president Ali Muldrow said Friday that "using children at school to stoke division is not only irresponsible, it’s dangerous."
"Our young people have every right to have expansive, creative, self-determined and liberating relationships with gender expression," Muldrow wrote to the Cap Times. "I am so incredibly grateful for every adult who has made our students feel safe to be exactly who they are.
"I am outraged that politicians would risk subjecting children to hatred and violence while desperately seeking attention, inciting fear and misunderstanding."