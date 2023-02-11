Literacy was once again in the spotlight in Madison this week.
Two events continued the conversation about teaching children how to read, focused on what’s known as the “science of reading.”
That is a departure from how many school systems taught children to read for decades, with a heavier focus on phonics and understanding the sounds letters make as parts of a word, rather than techniques like “three-cueing” that can ask kids to guess words using context clues like pictures.
“We’re trying to change a system that has been in place and the way it is for a long time,” said University of Wisconsin-Madison professor Mark Seidenberg, whose research has focused on how people learn to read.
Tuesday night, a group gathered in the Marquee at Union South for a short program and to watch a private screening of “The Truth About Reading,” a documentary focused on the reading crisis across the United States. The more than 100 attendees included Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Carlton Jenkins, the night before he announced his retirement effective this summer.
Exactly one week before Tuesday’s movie screening, Jenkins stood in front of an audience rather than sitting as part of one. In his State of the District address, Jenkins touched on both the district’s and the state’s reading results.
In MMSD, just 37.5% of third-graders tested proficient in reading last year on the state’s Forward Exam. Yet that was better than the state overall, which had 34.8% of third-graders test at that level.
“In this city, Madison, which I love, our challenges reflect the state’s challenges, reflect challenges in the country,” Jenkins said then. “We have to do better as a state.”
He and the district received some praise during Tuesday’s event, where speakers from WI Reads mentioned Madison’s new reading curricula and professional development for teachers on the “science of reading." In his Jan. 31 address, Jenkins called reading “fundamental to us protecting our democracy” and the “key strategy for our national defense.”
“I will keep talking about reading until every kid in Madison can read; if they’re in MMSD, if they’re in One City, if they’re in Edgewood, Country Day, I want every kid in our city, in our state to be able to read,” he said.
On Wednesday, the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership hosted a Summit on Early Literacy at Monona Terrace. That event featured four speakers with different expertise and experiences with early literacy.
Among that group was Emily Hanford, a journalist who played a significant role in explaining the literacy crisis to the general public in her 2018 podcast, “Hard Words.” In the years since, Hanford has continued to investigate how the education system got to its current place and explain what is known about the best ways to teach kids to read.
Hanford said that while about 40% of children will learn how to read no matter what type of instruction you give them, for the rest, there’s a “stunning” equity implication of not using best practices when teaching reading. Families that have money, she said, “can probably find a way for your struggling reader to be taught how to read,” but those that don’t are unlikely to be able to get help.
“There’s no safety net here, there’s no backup if you’re not being taught how to read in school,” Hanford said. “All kids can benefit from the kinds of instruction that kids with dyslexia desperately need.”
Joining her in presenting were two Wisconsin-based speakers: retired teacher Donna Hejtmanek, who created a Facebook group for teachers to discuss the “science of reading,” and Seidenberg, the UW-Madison professor who is considered a national expert.
“I hear from teachers all the time who have been through the system and they can’t teach reading, they don’t know how to teach reading,” said Hejtmanek, whose Facebook group has nearly 200,000 members.
She also stressed the importance of university schools of education properly training future educators, something that isn't happening enough in Wisconsin today.
Seidenberg emphasized that the push in recent years to change how reading is taught is “not anti-teacher,” but instead wants to “empower teachers and other educators to be able to do the job they want to do.”
“Most teachers are still learning how to teach reading from the commercial materials that they’re being supplied,” he said. “These materials are defective. What teachers have traditionally learned from them is poor practices.
“What’s the effect? Some kids are going to learn to read anyway, but for a lot of children it makes it harder to succeed.”
Kymyona Burk, a senior policy fellow for early literacy at the Foundation for Excellence in Education, also presented on the changes other states have made to surpass Wisconsin in reading growth over the past three decades.
She showed during her presentation that on the latest “nation’s report card” exam results, while Wisconsin students remained ahead of the national average for reading scores, they were falling behind states like Mississippi, which invested in early interventions for struggling readers in 2013.
“In order for us to improve we have to know where we are,” Burk said. “This is not data-shaming, this is an opportunity for us to learn from where we’ve been, to know where we need to be.”
Burk, noting Mississippi’s rise “wasn’t overnight,” stressed that while funding is important, it has to be targeted at the right things. Once it is, it takes a lot of people to make it effective.
“It’s going to take an interconnected system from policy to practice,” Burk said. “Legislators have the job of passing policy, the rest of us have the job of ensuring that we’re making it work and that we’re actually doing it and implementing it effectively.”
The conversations included state legislators, who attended both events. Sen. John Jagler, R-Watertown, suggested he and his colleagues want to do something about this, but aren’t certain what the state’s role should be and whether they can come to agreement with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Seidenberg said it’s key to not cast blame on anyone in the conversation about what’s happened in the past and instead focus on working together to solve the problem. Hanford, the journalist, suggested state legislators visit schools in Wisconsin “that are making changes and trying to figure it out and start there.”
“Don’t feel like you have to go back to your office and do something today,” Hanford said. “Go learn some more, go give this some more thought. Talk to your colleagues, but go and talk to the educators who are really trying to do something good; they might not be doing the perfect thing, but they’re trying and they’re dealing with what’s hard.
“They can tell you what they need.”