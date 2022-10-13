Maya Payne Smart was a “book lover” when she became a mother.
“I knew that I wanted my child to be a book lover and to love reading and get all the wonderful things from books and literature that I had gotten,” she said. “But I didn’t remember being taught to read; I didn’t have any specific experiences from school or even any memories of my parents reading to me.”
That gave her a question that eventually turned into a “life’s purpose”: How should she teach her child to read? That experience and what she learned through numerous conversations with researchers, teachers and other parents are at the center of Smart’s book, "Reading For Our Lives: A Literacy Action Plan from Birth to Six," published in August.
Smart will talk about her book, offer advice to caregivers and outline critical milestones for literacy during a talk on Thursday, Oct. 13, as part of the Wisconsin Book Festival. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Central Library in community room 301.
“It’s great for parents, caregivers, anyone that has children in their lives,” Smart said of her talk. “It’s also relevant for educators. It may give them some insights into how to think of parents as partners in this work of improving literacy for kids because it really takes all of us.”
The Milwaukee resident stressed that while “the research that underpins the book is complicated,” it’s meant to be used by anyone in need of help teaching a child to read.
Smart’s book begins by outlining the current state of literacy in the United States and exploring why it’s not treated as the crisis it is. She suggested in an interview that two factors lead to it often remaining out of the public eye on that scale.
“One is it’s not like we’re trying to recover some previous time period where there was mass literacy or literacy for all,” she explained. “It’s always been the case here that millions of people were cut off from literacy for a variety of reasons, in some cases even laws outlawing certain people from being taught to read.”
Second, she added, is that those who are fluent readers “don’t have any idea what it’s like to be among the millions and millions of people that don’t have the skills.”
“It’s hard to imagine the negative impact that it has on people’s health, on their job prospects, on their likelihood of incarceration,” she said.
She settles on six overarching “levers” for helping young children learn to read: conversation, book reading, teaching, connecting, budgeting and advocacy.
Smart purposefully put book reading second on the list rather than first, as much of the advice already out there for parents focuses on only that.
“Book reading is huge and I didn’t want to make that the primary focus of the book because I know that people get that message. There are a lot of public awareness campaigns that tell people to read to their children every night for 20 minutes or 15 minutes,” she said.
Instead, she made conversation the first lever because it was an important factor she was unaware of when she became a new parent, she said. Back and forth exchanges, even with a child's coos and babbles before they’re using real words, can have long-term effects, according to a study she found in her research that left a “deep impression” on her.
The study showed that kids who had the most back and forth exchanges between 18 and 24 months old had better vocabulary and higher IQs as middle schoolers, she said.
“We need as parents to understand how these early things that we do connect to later things,” she said. “It makes sense that kids who are participating in conversation and building their expressive and receptive vocabulary words, that would continue through the years and give them a language advantage that contributes to literacy.”
She hopes society can begin to more broadly share the sort of tips she covers in-depth in her books “in all of the spaces that parents go,” sharing an example of a laundromat coalition working with literacy organizations to turn their businesses into learning spaces.
“We can think of it as not something that’s isolated in schools or formal education settings and recognize that these are things every kid needs, every parent needs to know,” she said.