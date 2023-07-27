Wisconsin high school students are increasingly enrolling in dual enrollment programs to earn college credit, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
The number of high schoolers participating in courses that count toward both high school and college credit has more than doubled in the past decade, the study found.
In the 2021-22 academic year, around 69,500 students participated in dual enrollment — nearly a quarter of the state’s high school population, which includes public, private and home-based schools. That’s a 126% rise over the decade, or an increase of nearly 38,800 students.
The uptick in participation is a win for all those involved, said Don Cramer, the lead researcher of the study. High schools offering such courses help students get a leg up in their college and career journeys. Students save time and money by earning college credit early. And colleges can use dual enrollment as a potential recruiting tool, giving students a taste of what’s to come after high school.
“It seems like everyone benefits from it,” Cramer said. “I think that might be part of the driving force.”
The study analyzed data from the University of Wisconsin System and the Wisconsin Technical College System (WTCS), finding that the majority of students participate in dual enrollment at their high schools and learn from high school teachers who are approved by colleges. Most of the students earn the credit through WTCS, though the UW System also offers dual enrollment.
One of the largest programs includes the tuition-free Transcripted Credit program, offered through the state’s public technical colleges. It saw nearly 51,000 students participate in 2022. Meanwhile, around 9,000 students participated in UW System’s College Credit in High School courses the same year.
Among the most popular courses of the WTCS programs in 2022 include medical terminology, intro to psychology and oral/interpersonal communications. Within the UW System, the most popular subjects throughout the decade have been math, English and Spanish.
Those courses differ from Advanced Placement classes, which require students to take a standardized test at the end of the year and allow them to earn college credit based on their score. With dual enrollment, students earn college credit based on work throughout the semester.
Participation in dual enrollment programs has shown to benefit students’ college access, credit accumulation, general academic achievement, high school completion and college degree attainment, according to What Works Clearinghouse, an initiative led by the U.S. Department of Education.
But Cramer warned not all students attend schools that promote such courses.
“The distribution of who's participating isn't really equal across the state,” he said, adding that those who live near colleges that promote dual enrollment are more likely to have access to it. UW Oshkosh and UW-Green Bay, for example, have the highest number of students taking advantage of their dual enrollment programs among UW System schools, he said, while UW-Madison has few dually enrolled students.
Gateway Technical College also has a large proportion of students in dual enrollment. While the college made up just 6.5% of the technical college system’s student population in 2022, it accounted for around 11% of WTCS’ dually enrolled students.
Given the large growth in dual enrollment, Cramer said it’s an opportune time for schools to ensure the rigor, consistency and quality of their courses.
“As dual credit participation increases, it becomes all the more important to make sure these programs are effectively serving students across the state and doing so equitably,” the report concludes. “In addition, saving time and money may benefit students in the short run, but it is also important to make sure that quality and outcomes are being maintained.”