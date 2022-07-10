Student-to-staff ratios in Madison Metropolitan School school buildings have dropped over the past five school years.
According to the district’s Equity Staffing Charts, which are usually released in the spring for the school year, the overall average at each of the elementary, middle and high school levels left more staff per student enrolled. The ratios improved, remaining the lowest at schools with higher percentages of students eligible for free and reduced-price lunches (FRL), often used as a proxy for income levels.
The idea of “equity” is to give people or institutions what they need rather than simply splitting up resources evenly. Based on the data, the district has attempted to do that.
The most significant changes occurred in the student services and special education staffing levels. Despite enrollment dropping over the past five years districtwide, especially during the pandemic, the full-time equivalent (or FTE) staff positions dedicated to those areas have not dropped at the same rate.
In student services, for example, the 2017-18 school year featured 105.78 students per staff member in positions including psychologist, social worker, nurse and behavior education assistant. Last year, that was down to 98.1.
Similarly, the special education student-to-staff ratio dropped from 46.33 to 35.53.
Yet the ratios reflected here are determined by the district's annual budget. Given the staff shortages plaguing education and MMSD in recent years, especially following the onset of the pandemic, the number of students per staffer is likely higher.
Elementary schools
Last year, four elementary schools had allocations that gave them a total student-to-staff ratio below 6.
Each of Allis, Hawthorne, Lakeview and Lindbergh met that bar — those schools had among the highest percentages of FRL-eligible students. Allis, for example, had 67% of its students eligible for FRL and a students-to-staff ratio of 5.73. The lowest ratio was at Lindbergh, with 5.25 students per staff position and 66% of students eligible for FRL.
At the other end of the spectrum were Randall and Van Hise, which were the only elementary schools to have a ratio above 10 students per staff member in 2021-22. Randall has 22% of its students eligible for FRL, while Van Hise is at 15%, which make them the third-lowest and lowest percentages in the district.
Student services allocations illustrate the differences most starkly. At Lindbergh, there was one allocated student services position for every 46.32 students. At Van Hise, there was one allocated student services position for every 217.92 students.
Both of those numbers are down from 2017-18, when Lindbergh had 54.1 students for each student services position and Van Hise had 226.67 students per position.
Middle and high schools
Middle and high schools have seen similar trends overall. At middle schools districtwide, the student per staff ratio has dropped from 7.99 in 2017-18 to 7.72 last school year. High schools dropped from 9.28 to 8.36.
The drop at the latter is largely attributable to the addition of Capital High School to the reports. The small, alternative high school with especially low student-to-staff ratios was added to the reports in the 2019-20 school year.
Within the student services roles, specifically, the four large high schools did not see major reductions in student to staff ratios — East went from one staff allocation per 107.11 students to 109.77, La Follette from 111.03 to 106.53, Memorial from 124.47 to 133.61 and West from 156.23 to 137.33.
Special education allocations saw a similar trend, with East going from 37.57 to 34.27, La Follette from 27.67 to 27.03, Memorial from 40.23 to 41.47 and West from 44.61 to 46.42.