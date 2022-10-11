About a year ago, Sturgeon Moritz attended the first Dane County High School Climate Action Conference.
“It just blew my mind how cool all this stuff was and all the other folks who are doing this stuff, they were so neat,” Moritz recalled. “I was like, ‘Yo, I want to join the squad,’ and then here I am a year later on the planning committee for it, which is super cool.”
Moritz, a senior at Madison Country Day School, will join what he hopes will be hundreds of other teens from around Dane County at this year’s conference Nov. 12 at the Alliant Energy Center. He and Krishna Elwell, a Monona Grove High School junior, are part of the Dane County Youth Environmental Committee, which is putting on the conference.
They hope to see representation from every high school in the county.
“It is a conference for any students in high school in Dane County who are passionate about or even just curious about anything related to climate justice or environmentalism or politics or activism or leadership,” Moritz said. “There’s so many different directions that you can take this.”
The Saturday event will begin with welcome and introductions at 9:30 a.m., followed by a first keynote speaker at 10 a.m. and a second at 11 a.m. Both keynote sessions will include a Q&A and discussion for attendees.
Lunch will be provided at noon, with a breakout session beginning for an hour at 12:45 p.m. A second breakout session will begin at 1:45 p.m. A workshop session featuring a panel discussion and planning by students begins at 3 p.m. with concluding remarks at 4:15 p.m.
Registration is not required ahead of time, but the organizers said it would be helpful so they can properly plan for how much food to have. Those interested in registering can do so at theconnectiondane.org.
The two keynote speakers are University of Wisconsin-Madison junior Stephanie Janeth Salgado Altamirano and UW-Madison doctoral candidate Mikhaila Calice.
Altamirano’s presentation, “Gen Z: Meeting the Challenge of our Changing Environment,” will feature her story of coming from Honduras to joining the Wisconsin Climate Change Task Force. The Memorial High School graduate cofounded the nonprofit Youth Climate Action Team and is a member of the Wisconsin Student Climate Action Coalition.
Calice will speak to how students can best communicate and collaborate at home and in school on the subject of climate change during her talk, “Why Don’t People Listen?” She received her master’s of public administration from the La Follette School of Public Affairs with a concentration in Energy Analysis and Policy.
Breakout sessions include a panel on climate justice, a focus on what’s happening in Dane County and how to make a difference locally, a session on sustainable careers and educational opportunities and a panel on making schools sustainable.
“You have a lot of opportunities to find your voice or learn more about potential careers or understand what’s going on in the news,” Elwell said. “But also learning those skills or hearing other people that are feeling the same thing you are is going to generate a lot of ripple effects throughout the county and I think that’s what I’m most excited about.”
Moritz and Elwell arrived at their interest in climate change in different ways.
Moritz said he initially didn’t want to get involved in sustainability efforts, thinking it was “about sea turtles and stuff,” with little effect on him. But then he learned more about how it would affect his generation and the way it “further exaggerates already-present, giant social inequalities.”
He began to think of climate change as the center of a set of “gears,” with other major social issues surrounding it.
“It can seem very scary, like we can’t get to this big thing because it’s related to everything else, we have to make so many big changes,” he said. “But also it has power in it, if you turn that one gear, it can connect to the all the other gears and make them turn in the right direction, which is really cool.”
Elwell, meanwhile, learned about the issue from a class in seventh grade. He recalled always feeling “anxious about it, because this big scary problem, what could I do about it?”
Joining DCYEC and going to last year’s conference helped him learn that he has a voice to use on the subject, and seeing results of using it is “very inspiring.”
“With this conference, and of course with all of the issues that we’re discussing, it’s important to have the voice of the youth,” he said. “Even though many people would disregard us as being silly or stupid or not knowing enough about the world, by not listening to our voices, they're losing out on not only our opinions, but the solutions that we could bring to the table.”
While taking part in the conference may seem like a “small step,” Elwell said it’s an important one for youth to learn how to be part of a conversation that will have a lasting effect on their lives.
“It’s going to lead to much bigger impacts down the road once you consider the skills and abilities we can gain from those experiences,” he said.