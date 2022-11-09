Voters in eight Dane County school districts had referendum questions on Tuesday’s ballot.
They approved all 10 of them, with two districts having two questions on the ballot. In total, the districts will receive $45.2 million in recurring operating referendums, $75.5 million in non-recurring operating referendums over the next four years and $223 million in debt for facilities projects.
Statewide, there were 81 referendum questions in front of voters, the exact same number that were on ballots in the spring election. That was an increase from 70 in spring 2021 and 51 on November 2020 ballots.
The questions come at the same time districts have received an influx of one-time money through COVID-19 relief funding. District officials have stressed, however, that because the funding isn’t ongoing, it cannot responsibly be used to pay for ongoing operating expenses without creating a fiscal cliff in future years.
A recurring referendum allows the district to continue spending above its state-imposed revenue limit after the referendum expires, while a non-recurring referendum limits the extra spending to the years outlined in the ballot measure.
Verona
The Verona Area School District asked for an extra $19 million in spending authority on a recurring basis, with 69.9% of voters saying yes, with 94.4% of precincts reporting.
The entire $19 million will begin for the current school year. According to the district, it will allow officials to provide sufficient staffing, maintain class sizes, improve compensation to retain and attract staff and “offset the negative ramifications of state public education funding budget.”
District materials state that the community’s approval will not increase the property tax rate for this year. Officials will instead shift spending from paying off previous referendum debt and capital projects to operations.
Waunakee
The Waunakee Community School District had both operating and capital questions on the ballot.
With 60.3% voting yes for operations and 52.6% for the capital question, voters supported both.
The capital referendum will allow the district to take on $175 million of debt for a new elementary school, new middle schools, removal of the current Heritage Elementary School building and other renovations.
District referendum information cites projected enrollment growth, “significant renovations or replacement” needed for Heritage and long-term capital maintenance needs in both the high school and administrative building.
The existing middle school will be used for academic programming for high school students and programs housed in the Teaching and Learning Center. It could also be converted to a second high school campus if necessary in the long term.
The operating referendum will provide a total of $10 million in additional spending over three years. The funding is non-recurring.
Year one will add $1 million above the revenue limit, year two will add $3 million and year three will add $6 million. Funding will go toward staff costs, maintaining programming funded by one-time COVID-19 relief funding and costs associated with new construction.
The property tax rate for 2022-23 will not change, according to the district.
Middleton-Cross Plains
The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District asked for an additional $65.5 million in spending authority combined over the next four school years.
That additional funding, though, will not be in perpetuity, as the question is on a non-recurring basis.
Voters approved the measure with 63.8% of the vote with 92.9% of precincts reporting.
In year one, the district will receive $7.3 million in additional spending authority. Year two will create $13.8 million in authority over the revenue limit, with $19.4 million in year three. Finally, year four will allow the district to surpass revenue limits by $24.9 million.
The funding will “help with increased costs in our day-to-day operations and continue to recruit and retain talented staff in our district,” according to the district’s website.
The tax impact per $100,000 of property value will be: $7 in year one, $53 in year two, $39 in year three and $36 in year four, according to the district.
Mount Horeb
The Mount Horeb Area School District sought $4.8 million in additional spending authority on a recurring basis, with 65.1% of voters in support.
The ballot question stated that the spending will cover operational expenses to attract and retain staff, maintain current programs and services and pay for increasing costs. Specifically, the district’s information sheet pointed to maintaining class sizes, beginning to close budget shortfalls in 2023-24 and 2024-25 and maintaining some of the student support positions funded with one-time COVID-19 relief dollars.
The additional cost to taxpayers will be approximately $75 per $100,000 of property value, according to the district.
Oregon
The Oregon School District’s referendum will phase in recurring spending over a three-year period, similar to what MMSD did in November 2020.
In Oregon, 60.6% of voters supported the measure Tuesday.
This year, the district will have an additional $5.4 million in spending, with another $3 million on top of that in 2023-24 and finally an additional $2.9 million on 2024-25. The district will then have the $11.4 million total in extra spending authority moving forward.
The district states that the extra authority will allow it to offer competitive salaries and benefits, maintain class sizes and continue providing mental health services and staff positions funded by one-time COVID-19 relief funding.
The projected tax impact per $100,000 of property value is $98 in year one, another $95 in year two and an additional $66 in year three.
Stoughton
The Stoughton Area School District had a pair of capital referendum questions on the ballot totaling $48 million.
One question allows the district to take on $11.7 million of debt for construction of a gym addition at River Bluff Middle School and remove the community gym building. That question received 62.6% of yes votes.
The other takes on $36.3 million of debt for school facility improvements aimed at safety, security, energy efficiency, site improvements, remodeling, capital maintenance, removal of old structures and construction of a new maintenance facility. For that question, 65.7% of voters voted yes.
The district website cites the district paying off the remaining previous facility referendum debt this year, providing “a unique opportunity to pursue a referendum to address facility needs and upgrades while minimizing taxpayer impact.”
The $36.3 million question adds $52 per $100,000 of property value per year for taxpayers, while the $11.7 million question adds $38 per $100,000 of property value per year.
Sun Prairie
The Sun Prairie Area School District asked voters to approve a $9 million recurring operational referendum.
They did so with 60.5% of the vote in support, with 90.9% of precincts reporting.
Additional funds will phase in over three years, with $3 million added each year, with $9 million in perpetuity after the initial three years.
The district said it needed the funding to maintain class sizes, keep wages and benefits competitive, pay for substitute teachers, maintain student services programming, increase mental health services and build equity in learning environments.
Even with the successful referendum, the district projects a property tax rate decrease.
Belleville
School District of Belleville voters approved an additional $999,999 of spending authority on a recurring basis, with 61.9% voting in favor.
The district’s referendum website states it will address a structural deficit, staff compensation and maintenance projects. District plans show the property tax rate will drop from last year even with the successful referendum.
Materials show that the district’s state-imposed revenue limit rose from $9.8 million in 2012 to $10.1 million in 2021 — just a $300,000 increase. Meeting the 4.7% consumer price index rise for staff compensation for 2022-23 would cost $500,000 on its own, according to the district.