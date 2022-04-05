On a typical print night, editor in chief Addison Lathers and managing editor Grace Hodgman stay at the Daily Cardinal office, a windowless room in University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Vilas Hall, often as late as 2:30 a.m.
They hunker down until the pages of the student newspaper are finalized, editing stories and checking in with reporters in the newsroom, also known as the News Womb, in between.
As editors of the sixth oldest college newspaper in the nation, Hodgman and Lathers are part of a “sifting and winnowing” tradition that now spans 130 years. Like the reporters and editors who came before them — many of whom returned to Madison over the weekend to celebrate the paper’s 130th anniversary — they expect it to keep running for at least another 130 more.
“We’re not dying, we’re not even getting smaller — We’re just getting stronger,” Lathers said. “Out of all the places to write, students are still flocking to us to see their name in print, and I think that’s really special.”
A long history of telling stories
On April 4, 1892, William W. Young first published the Cardinal “with $300 of his own money and a good deal of courage,” according to an article reflecting on the paper’s first 70 years. He distributed the paper on horseback, and the Cardinal has since gone on to tell stories happening at the university and around the nation: from World Wars and Vietnam War protests to the 2016 election and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Michael Juley, who was part of the Cardinal from 1971 to 1973, said joining the paper was one of his top priorities when he first came to UW-Madison — second only to registering for classes.
On his first day at the Cardinal in 1971, he saw the paper’s liberal tradition in action. Students on staff, he learned, both wrote about and helped organize protests against the Vietnam War.
“There was a big tub of water in the middle of the office with a bunch of rags in it,” Juley recalled of his introduction to the Cardinal. “Soon I found out what it was for: About 20 students piled into the newsroom, grabbed a wet rag and washed the tear gas out of their eyes, then threw the rags back in the tub and went back out to protest.”
Vince Filak, a member of the Cardinal from 1994 to 1998, led the charge to resurrect the paper in 1995 after it ceased production for seven months due to a $137,000 debt. He couldn’t bear to see the publication shut down.
“Even when you didn’t want to be there, there was no place else you wanted to be,” he said. “To watch something like that die was just bothersome. To see it go away didn't seem like the right thing to do — and it didn’t help that I had kids from The Badger Herald in some of my classes who were shit-talking me.”
When the Cardinal board finally told him to turn over the keys to the office, he instead gave them an old key that no longer worked. “I waited until they left, then I went back in there, locked myself in, and I finished all the billing,” he said. “We eventually ended up retiring what debt we had left in ‘97.”
With the help of editors Allison and Anthony Sansone, Filak came up with enough money for a month’s worth of printing. He said some other smart moves, including ad sales and Anthony Sansone’s launch of the Daily Cardinal Alumni Association, allowed them to continue printing.
“When we finally paid off the debt, I looked at some freshman and said, ‘My goal is that when you’re a senior, nobody on this campus will ever know that this place closed down,'” Filak recalled.
UW-Madison is also one of the only universities in the country with competing student newspapers, and as part of a bet with a Herald editor, Filak printed T-shirts of the Herald’s front page story chronicling the Cardinal’s shutdown.
“He said, ‘If you ever fix that shithole, you can have my front page because you’re never going to do it.’ Well sure enough, we fixed it,” Filak said. “We called it the Paid in Full Tour.”
A Cardinal community
Sitting in front of a white board with notable quotes from Cardinal staffers and a running tally of mice captured in the office, managing editor Hodgman spoke about how the paper has dealt with change in the past four years.
Because of the pandemic, the Cardinal stopped printing for over a year, forcing Hodgman to find new ways to collaborate with staff members both online and in person. The paper is now printed once a month and has a digital focus, including podcasts and an online issue once a week.
Most recently, the Cardinal came out with its semester action project on identity. “It gave our writers and editors a lot of freedom to explore whatever they wanted to focus on: sexuality or mental health or religion or what students do day to day,” Hodgman said. “There's a lot of variety in it.”
Despite its evolution, Lathers and Hodgman agreed that the paper’s legacy has continued to live on. For 130 years, they said, the Cardinal has told stories of importance, fostered community for students and helped form lifelong friendships.
“I don’t have a lot of friends, but Allison and Tony are some of my best friends,” Filak said. “They’re the godparents to my child and I’m the godfather to theirs.” Some people, he said, even meet their spouses from the Cardinal.
Several marriages have come out of the paper, including Allison and Anthony Sansone. Former Cap Times reporter Abby Becker and K-12 education reporter Scott Girard also met at the Cardinal, announcing their marriage in a September 2021 issue of the paper.
At a gala celebrating the paper’s 130th anniversary, the Sansones pledged to donate $250,000 to the Cardinal, with alumni contributing another $171,250 — a total $483,000 endowment to support the independent student newspaper for years to come.
“Practical journalism education is essential to American democracy and there is no better education than that found at The Daily Cardinal, where for 130 years the paper's courageous reporters have led the way in covering the campus, the city and the nation,” Allison Sansone said.
The Cardinal has also served as the launching point for many with careers in journalism, including at the Cap Times, where four former Cardinal members currently work.
❤️@dailycardinal ➡️ 💚@CapTimes @byjackkelly @_NegassiT @aligarfield_ @sgirard9 pic.twitter.com/ysnXYoeUSQ— Abby Becker Girard (@abecker_4) April 3, 2022
Juley went on to work at the Wisconsin State Journal, the Green Bay Daily News and finally the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for 38 years. Filak, who has taught at UW-Oshkosh as a journalism professor for the past 25 years, also wrote several journalism textbooks, has a blog called “Dynamics of Writing” and advises student publications.
“Of all the things that could have or should have stopped it in 130 years, nothing did. I think that speaks volumes about how important a place like the Cardinal is,” Filak said. “I think if you were to put all the people from the Cardinal in a room, they’re all going to have different stories, but they’re also going to have the same story — which is that the Cardinal mattered. And that’s fantastic.”