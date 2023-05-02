Madison’s oldest high school building has seen a lot of changes since it was built a century ago.

As East High School undergoes another series of updates, Findorff Project Manager Tony Shepherd said the history of additions and renovations makes for an interesting construction process.

“The biggest challenge in terms of discovery is the nature of the building, how it was added onto so many times,” Shepherd said. “Each area of the building is kind of a different structure, so every time we get into that it’s a little different … either heights or how it’s made.”

East HS Renovations 042723 08-04282023134407

Madison Metropolitan School District custodial supervisor Marci Simonis looks inside of one of the new athletic lockers in the renovated locker rooms at East High School.

Crews on site at East have completed two of three phases of locker room renovations, dozens of classroom upgrades and created a new multipurpose room. Principal Mikki Smith said the multipurpose space has seen a lot of activity since it was finished, with use by the wrestling team, fire safety classes and by some Muslim students to pray during Ramadan.

One of the most significant changes is largely unnoticeable to the eye, but will make a big difference for students and staff: air conditioning throughout the building.

East HS Renovations 042723 04-04282023134147

A future large group instruction space will connect with an expanded commons and cafeteria area along Fourth Street.

The most obvious project from the exterior, an addition along Fourth Street, is set to be complete this fall. The first floor features an extension to the commons and cafeteria space and a large-group instruction classroom, while the upstairs will offer new band and orchestra classrooms and practice rooms along with instrument storage.

East HS Renovations 042723 06-04282023134147

In an addition along Fourth Street, the new band room features floor-to-ceiling windows that look out over East Mifflin Street.

Expanding the music class footprint has required some creativity, given the noise construction can make on the other side of a temporary wall — while students fine tune their musical skills.

Crews have worked with the school to make sure any “especially noisy activities” don’t interrupt testing days or performances, an example of the collaboration that has been required throughout the process. Work on one of those building wings has included redoing the entire student services office, which has left the school’s counselors in makeshift spaces on other floors.

“We have them on speed dial,” Smith said about the level of collaboration between school staff and the construction crews.

East HS Renovations 042723 05-04282023134147

Madison East High School Principal Mikki Smith and Madison Metropolitan School District custodial supervisor Darren Green take a tour of the renovations at East High School.

The construction will also add new offices in what was a stairwell, but now has full concrete floors that Smith joked she’s jumped on a few times to make sure they’re stable.

East HS Renovations 042723 02-04282023134147

Construction crews at all of the high schools have had to balance completing their work with the schools' ongoing operations, seen here at East as the school day ended during a tour of the construction work.

“It was a challenge to have to essentially demo an entire stair tower within its confined space,” Shepherd said. “But that's the name of the game here and we're up for the challenge.”

The Madison Metropolitan School District and its construction contractors for this work provided media tours of three facilities each on April 24 and April 27. The Cap Times reported on each building and its progress.

Scott Girard joined the Cap Times in 2019 and covers K-12 education. A Madison native, he graduated from La Follette High School after attending Sennett Middle School and Elvehjem Elementary School during his own K-12 career.

Support Scott's work and local journalism by becoming a Cap Times member.

To comment on this story, submit a letter to the editor.