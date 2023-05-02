Madison’s oldest high school building has seen a lot of changes since it was built a century ago.
As East High School undergoes another series of updates, Findorff Project Manager Tony Shepherd said the history of additions and renovations makes for an interesting construction process.
“The biggest challenge in terms of discovery is the nature of the building, how it was added onto so many times,” Shepherd said. “Each area of the building is kind of a different structure, so every time we get into that it’s a little different … either heights or how it’s made.”
Crews on site at East have completed two of three phases of locker room renovations, dozens of classroom upgrades and created a new multipurpose room. Principal Mikki Smith said the multipurpose space has seen a lot of activity since it was finished, with use by the wrestling team, fire safety classes and by some Muslim students to pray during Ramadan.
One of the most significant changes is largely unnoticeable to the eye, but will make a big difference for students and staff: air conditioning throughout the building.
The most obvious project from the exterior, an addition along Fourth Street, is set to be complete this fall. The first floor features an extension to the commons and cafeteria space and a large-group instruction classroom, while the upstairs will offer new band and orchestra classrooms and practice rooms along with instrument storage.
Expanding the music class footprint has required some creativity, given the noise construction can make on the other side of a temporary wall — while students fine tune their musical skills.
Crews have worked with the school to make sure any “especially noisy activities” don’t interrupt testing days or performances, an example of the collaboration that has been required throughout the process. Work on one of those building wings has included redoing the entire student services office, which has left the school’s counselors in makeshift spaces on other floors.
“We have them on speed dial,” Smith said about the level of collaboration between school staff and the construction crews.
The construction will also add new offices in what was a stairwell, but now has full concrete floors that Smith joked she’s jumped on a few times to make sure they’re stable.
“It was a challenge to have to essentially demo an entire stair tower within its confined space,” Shepherd said. “But that's the name of the game here and we're up for the challenge.”
The Madison Metropolitan School District and its construction contractors for this work provided media tours of three facilities each on April 24 and April 27. The Cap Times reported on each building and its progress.