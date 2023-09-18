It’s been 42 months since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted major changes to health protocols in Wisconsin schools, and as classes begin this fall, some Madison-area school districts have decided to treat COVID like any other illness.
Public Health Madison & Dane County still recommends following more strict guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Stoughton, Middleton-Cross Plains and McFarland school districts are “treating it as we do other illnesses,” as Middleton-Cross Plains Director of Information and Public Relations Shannon Valladolid wrote in an email.
While in past years the public health department has offered its own guidance for schools, the web page now refers schools to the state Department of Health Services and the CDC, recommending schools follow guidance from those departments, along with offering a frequently asked questions document.
The CDC website for K-12 and child care providers suggests that “Schools and (Early Childcare and Education programs) should develop mechanisms to ensure that people with COVID-19 isolate away from others and do not attend school until they have completed isolation.” It no longer recommends quarantines following exposure to someone who tested positive, but recommends wearing a mask if that happens.
For immunocompromised students or those with disabilities that put them at a higher risk, loosened restrictions add another layer of stress, said Martha Siravo, who has a daughter in Madison schools and leads the Madtown Mommas and Disability Advocates group.
"There's a sense of fear, is probably the best way I can describe it, because we've been living in fear of getting sick for so long," Siravo said. "Even though (for) the rest of the world going to the grocery store seems fine, we're all of a sudden still afraid of what's going to happen at school."
Parents have to trust staff and others at school to communicate with them about what their child might have been exposed to, she said, on top of the trust already required for the special education process.
What the changes mean
Stoughton Area School District Communications Specialist Abbey Sharp wrote in an email that “previous mandatory COVID-19 protocols, such as isolation, quarantine, and mask-wearing, are no longer in effect.
“Families are no longer required to report COVID-19 cases to their student's school,” Sharp wrote. “SASD requests that families and staff treat this illness as they would any other virus. This includes keeping their child at home when they have a fever and/or are contagious.
“By doing so, we can prevent the spread of any illness and maintain a healthy learning environment for our students. Masking is not mandatory to return to school, but students are welcome to wear masks if they choose to do so.”
In McFarland, the School Board voted in July to “discontinue all remaining COVID-19 related protocols,” according to an email to families from Superintendent Aaron Tarnutzer. That includes mandatory isolation, quarantine after an exposure and mask-wearing.
Instead, the district asks families to follow the general illness guidance from its Health Services Handbook, which requires keeping children who have tested positive for COVID-19 at home when they have a fever, an uncontrollable cough, are vomiting or have diarrhea.
Tarnutzer also wrote that while “masking is not required to return to school after an illness, students are welcome to wear masks if they choose to do so.”
“We understand that this has been a long three-year journey and we would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for working together to overcome the challenges we faced,” Tarnutzer wrote. “We truly appreciate your patience and cooperation throughout this process.”
The district’s Health Services Handbook acknowledges the CDC’s recommendations for isolation for at least five days after testing positive and until they are fever free for 24 hours, as well as the recommendation to wear a mask until at least day 11 after a positive test.
“Students and staff of the McFarland School District who test positive are encouraged, but not required to follow the CDC’s recommendations for isolation and masking and will not be penalized in any way for doing so,” the handbook states.
The presentation to the board during the July meeting including showing that case numbers among students and staff dropped dramatically from 912 in the 2021-22 school year to 290 in the 2022-23 school year.
Where COVID-specific responses are still in place
Other districts are maintaining a COVID-specific approach.
The Madison Metropolitan School District is following CDC guidance and “adopting a universal approach for COVID-19 prevention that supports a healthy learning environment for all, and can also help prevent the spread of other infectious diseases,” Communications Manager Ian Folger wrote in an email.
Those strategies include having students stay home for five days after a positive test and only returning after 24 hours without a fever, vomiting or diarrhea and when “they generally feel well enough to attend school/perform their job for the entire day.” While the district suggests those with positive tests wear a mask through day 10, they can remove it sooner if they have two negative rapid COVID tests and symptoms have resolved, Folger added.
Oregon School District Communications Director Erika Mundinger pointed to the district’s COVID-specific policies and FAQ page on its website, which requires students to stay home through day five after a positive test and recommends masking through day 10.
In the Monona Grove School District, anyone who tests positive needs to isolate for five days from when their symptoms began "and should mask for the next five days," Director of Communications Katy Byrnes Kaiser wrote in an email.
Verona Area School District officials sent a letter to families this week outlining that the district will follow the CDC's guidance for positive test results, asking families to keep students home through day five following a positive test. The letter also asks children who are exposed to someone with COVID-19 to wear a mask around others and while at school for 10 days following the exposure.
Siravo said it's important people keep in mind how to take care of those around them, and if some students have to miss time in class to avoid a virus that could hurt them, districts should be prepared to offer them services to make up for that time.