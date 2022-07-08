The anonymous parents suing the Madison Metropolitan School District over a 2018 gender identity guidance document must reveal their identities to the district’s attorneys, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday.
They will remain anonymous publicly, however.
The lawsuit, which began in February 2020, made its way to the state’s highest court to determine two procedural issues before it makes its way through the lower courts: whether those suing over the guidance can remain anonymous and whether a lower court should have issued an injunction on some of the practices in the guidance while the lawsuit played out.
Justice Brian Hagedorn, who has become a swing vote on the court, joined the court’s three liberal justices for the 4 to 3 decision. They ruled that the potential for a conflict of interest as well as implications for the substantive issues in the case required the district’s attorneys to know the plaintiffs’ identities.
“Without knowing the parents' identities, how can the District's attorneys inquire whether the parents have a sincerely held religious belief regarding this aspect of their children's upbringing?” Hagedorn wrote. “Individual parents in this case might also have differing beliefs which could affect the evaluation of their claims.”
The decision makes no judgment on the constitutionality of the guidance document itself. That issue will now return to the circuit court. The three conservative justices in a dissent argue that the court should have put an injunction in place.
At issue is the April 2018 document titled “Guidance & Policies to Support Transgender, Non-binary & Gender-Expansive Students,” which outlined a series of ways staff should work with students who share they are transgender or gender-questioning at school, including using their preferred names and pronouns. It also prohibited staff from disclosing to parents “any information that may reveal a student’s gender identity to others, including parents or guardians and other school staff, unless legally required to do so or unless the student has authorized such disclosure.”
“Transgender, non-binary, and gender-expansive students have the right to discuss and express their gender identity and expression openly and to decide when, with whom, and how much to share private information,” the guidance states. “If a student chooses to use a different name, to transition at school, or to disclose their gender identity to staff or other students, this does not authorize school staff to disclose a student’s personally identifiable or medical information.”
A temporary circuit court injunction in September 2020 forbid the district from “applying or enforcing any policy, guideline, or practice” in the document that “allows or requires District staff to conceal information or to answer untruthfully in response to any question that parents ask about their child at school, including information about the name and pronouns being used to address their child at school.”
The guidance itself acknowledged that families can be “essential” in supporting LGBTQ+ students, but it also advises staff to use a student’s legal name and gender pronoun in communicating with families even if they know the student prefers a different name or pronoun.
“We believe that families love their children, have incredible dreams for them, and hope to keep them safe from harm,” it states. “We know that family acceptance continues to have a profound impact on the physical and mental health outcomes of our LGBTQ+ young people. In MMSD, with the permission of our students, we will strive to include families along the journey to support their LGBTQ+ youth.”
While much of the May oral arguments were focused on the legal technicalities surrounding the case’s path to the state’s highest court, attorneys on both sides at times argued for or against the guidance itself.
Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty attorney Luke Berg, arguing for the plaintiffs, called the guidance an “experiment that is being conducted on children.” Two justices quickly cut him off asking what the experiment is.
“The experiment is treating children as if they’re the opposite sex and parents have a right to decide whether they want their children to be a part of this experiment or not,” he said.
Adam Prinsen, arguing on behalf of three high school gender equity associations, said the guidance did not prevent parents from taking any actions at home, and therefore, “The constitutional right (to upbringing) is not implicated here.”
Anonymity
The parents’ attorneys argued in May that they faced a significant risk of retaliation should their names become public.
Berg further argued that the parents are not seeking specific damages for themselves, and are instead asking only whether the guidance is constitutional.
“Who they are is totally irrelevant to whether or not the policy is unconstitutional,” Berg said. “The harm that we are alleging does not depend on the identities of the plaintiffs in any way.”
Sarah Zylstra, arguing for MMSD, suggested that without knowing the identities of the plaintiffs she could not confirm they were MMSD parents, and it constrained her ability to make certain arguments in defense of the district. She suggested that attorneys for the plaintiffs could create two briefs, one for defense attorneys that included names and another for the public record with them redacted.
The majority opinion, while recognizing the parents’ “earnest plea” about the risk of harassment and retaliation, rules that the circuit court already protected their identity by allowing them to remain anonymous publicly.
During oral arguments, Berg expressed concerns about a leak from one of the law firms.
“If one person leaks their name to the public, what remedy do they have?” he said.
The opinion noted that “attorneys are duty-found to follow court orders.”
“We have no evidence that any of the law firms defending the District's policy have violated a protective order in the past or that there is any risk of them doing so now,” Hagedorn wrote. “In fact, counsel for the parents conceded to the circuit court that there was ‘no reason to doubt that the lawyers in this case will make every effort to preserve the plaintiffs' anonymity and follow a court order.’”
Dissent
In a dissent, Justice Patience D. Roggensack wrote that the majority opinion “abdicates the court’s responsibility” by ignoring the “critical issues” of “the constitutional right of parents to raise their children as they see fit.” Chief Justice Annette Ziegler and Justice Rebecca Bradley joined in the dissent.
“Today, parents' constitutional rights, the high burden of proof required to intervene in parents' parenting decisions, and the presumption that parents act in the best interests of their children are all upended by the majority opinion's silence,” Roggensack wrote. “It fails parents, fails to uphold the constitution, and fails to provide parents with due process before Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD), acting behind closed doors, overtakes parents' constitutional right to parent their own children.”
Roggensack suggested that when accepting the case for review, the court accepted “more than the question of using pseudonyms.”
She added later that the court should exercise its constitutional supervisory authority in the case “because it cries for judicial resolution,” suggesting that the court should have granted a request for an injunction to bar MMSD from enabling social gender transitions without parental consent, preventing teachers and staff from telling parents about gender-identity concerns and using different names and pronouns in front of parents than are used at school.