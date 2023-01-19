Corey King, vice chancellor for inclusivity and student affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, will become the next chancellor of UW-Whitewater starting March 1.
The UW System Board of Regents unanimously approved King's appointment as chancellor Thursday, following a recommendation from a selection committee. The board's pick brings an end to the nearly two-year search, which included input from a 12-member group of regents, students, faculty, staff and community representatives.
Prior to his role at UW-Green Bay, which he began in September 2020, King served as vice president for enrollment management and student financial services at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida.
“Corey King’s vision for UW-Whitewater and commitment to student success is extraordinary,” said Jay Rothman, UW System president, in a statement. “He’ll put student learning at the center of his work at UW-Whitewater, and we are looking forward to where his talents can take the university.”
King's appointment comes after several leadership changes in the past four years at UW-Whitewater, which has over 11,000 students at its campuses in Whitewater and Rock County.
In December 2018, Beverly Kopper stepped down as chancellor due to allegations of sexual harassment made by female students and employees against her former husband Alan Hill. At least seven UW-Whitewater students and employees said Hill sexually harassed them, according to a UW System investigation.
In June 2021, Dwight Watson, who replaced Kopper, resigned following a cancer diagnosis. Jim Henderson then stepped in as interim chancellor, but resigned in April due to concerns over the UW System's handling of its free speech survey.
John Chenoweth has since taken on the role as interim chancellor of UW-Whitewater and will continue in that position until King begins his role in March.
King's academic background includes a bachelor’s degree in curriculum and instruction and a master’s degree in higher education administration/student affairs from Florida State University. He also holds a doctorate in educational administration and leadership from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
King has additionally held several other leadership roles in higher education, including at Florida Atlantic University; University of Florida; East Carolina University and Wheeling Jesuit University.
“I am excited to join the faculty, staff, students, and broader community as we continue to advance UW-Whitewater’s mission of being a ‘preeminent academic institution driven by the pursuit of knowledge, powered by a spirit of innovation, and focused on transforming lives,’” King said in a statement.
The 18th chancellor in UW-Whitewater's history, King will earn a $265,000 salary for the role.