The complaint against Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds that he fought to keep private alleges he bullied and harassed numerous employees under his management as well as members of the local media.
Filed in October 2022 by three employees, one of whom has since left the district, the complaint includes a timeline of examples of poor behavior beginning in March 2021 through early October 2022. It also includes experiences shared by former employees who are not officially part of the complaint.
The district released the complaint in response to an open records request on Friday. On Thursday, a Dane County Circuit Court judge ruled against LeMonds’ lawsuit seeking to stop that release based on concerns about the potential reputational damage it could cause. LeMonds began working in MMSD in 2019.
The district’s investigation into the complaint, which included interviews with more than 10 people, found insufficient evidence in the complaint and the district took no disciplinary action against LeMonds. In response to a request for comment, LeMonds wrote in an email that, “The complaint was thoroughly investigated and all allegations were found without merit.”
Examples in the complaint include shouting at employees in public and private, calling one female reporter a “pig of a journalist” and another “a horrible human being,” and talking badly about employees he manages to their colleagues. Multiple employees in the department who resigned noted LeMonds’ behavior as a factor in their leaving, according to the complaint.
The complaint, filed with the district’s Human Resources Department, is signed by three employees, one of whom has since left. An earlier version of the complaint, also released through the records request, was signed by four additional former employees of the department.
“In writing this complaint, it is difficult to fully convey the effect years of screaming, demoralizing criticism, name-calling, belittling, lying and intimidation has had on us as employees,” the complaint states. “For current employees, every day there is a gnawing knot in the pit of our stomachs, a constant anxiety that one phone call or unsuspecting Zoom meeting could end with being yelled at or having our jobs threatened.”
In its court filing arguing for the release of the documents, MMSD’s attorney wrote that the finding that the complaint was without merit was only for some of the allegations outlined in the complaint, as some of the things in the original complaint were removed before the investigation started.
In legal briefings and again in court Thursday, attorney Randall Gold argued on behalf of LeMonds that releasing the complaint publicly would do irreparable harm to LeMonds’ reputation, which would in turn harm the district.
“As the chief designated public spokesperson for the district, Your Honor, he speaks on behalf of and interacts with the public,” Gold said. “His credibility and ability to effectively interact with and express the views of the district publicly will be impacted, and potentially severely or irreparably, if most of this complaint, which is not redacted … is made 100% public.”
Judge Rhonda Lanford, however, repeatedly questioned Gold’s arguments and said several previous cases have stated “the strong public interest in knowing how people in public schools conduct themselves and how the schools investigate those complaints.”
“Doesn’t the public have a right to information on how the public school officer conducts himself if, in fact, that’s what the allegation is?” Lanford said.
She ultimately ruled that LeMonds did not “come close to showing that the public interest of protecting his reputation outweighs the public's right to know.
“Especially in a case involving the public schools and how not just investigations are conducted, but how well how they are conducted and the results of that,” Lanford said.
One of the three employees who made the complaint said they had no further comment when reached on Friday.
The Cap Times left a voicemail with the district’s legal services department, but staff attorney for labor and employment Benjamin Roovers, who had represented the district in LeMonds’ lawsuit, was out of the office. Generally, LeMonds has asked media to go through him for all press requests, so it was unclear who to contact to get a comment on the district’s behalf.
Harassment, bullying allegations
One former employee wrote that LeMonds was “99% of the reason why I left the job I had for nine years and had mostly enjoyed.”
Another wrote that LeMonds “not only misrepresents MMSD values, but contributes to the toxic work culture and is antithetical to the progress that MMSD seeks for students, families and staff.” That person added that employing people who behave like LeMonds in leadership positions “is bad for retaining staff of color, female staff, and anyone who may or may not face discrimination in society.”
The third former employee included in the complaint mentioned seeing LeMonds make a coworker cry within the first week LeMonds was employed.
The three employees who filed the complaint suggested LeMonds’ “behavior also harms the overall goal and effectiveness of the Communication Department, as exemplified by the high rate of employee turnover and consistent department understaffing.”
Other allegations include misleading an employee about a pay raise and job change that led to the employee working extra hours in the meantime and bad mouthing employees to their peers.
Relationships with the press
The complaint also details LeMonds’ relationship with the local media.
“Tim routinely bullies local journalists, and while they themselves are not MMSD employees a) local reporters are a key community partner to MMSD and b) the consistent degradation and vulgar terms used to describe the individuals creates an unstable, hostile work environment,” according to the complaint. “A pattern of provocative or dehumanizing name calling, belittling, exclusion from work-related events, shouting, vulgar and inappropriate language, and invalid criticism toward journalists have all been recorded.”
Examples include the “complete ignoring” of press requests, “abrasive, vengeful phone calls and messages to reporters” and “severe bullying via email and phone calls to journalists” when LeMonds perceives a story as too negative.
He also allegedly called NBC15 reporter Elizabeth Wadas, who filed the open records request that led to the lawsuit, the “sleaziest journalist in Madison” and a “pig of a journalist” during a Zoom meeting with two employees. LeMonds allegedly referred to former Wisconsin State Journal reporter Beth Beyer as a “horrible human being” during a department meeting, and said “unfortunately the new person, also a woman, her replacement, isn’t any better.”