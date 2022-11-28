The Madison School Board will receive four options for consideration to rename Jefferson Middle School.
The ad hoc committee formed to rename Jefferson Middle School voted last week to select the four names after a series of rankings among committee members narrowed it from the 10 proposals still under consideration when the meeting began.
The final four are:
• Eston Hemings Jefferson
• Ezekiel Gillespie
• Sally Hemings
• Maya Angelou
The ad hoc committee will hold one more meeting before presenting the options to the School Board, with a public hearing on the four names expected on Dec. 6. School Board members have the final say on whether to rename the school at all, and if they choose to, what to rename it.
The process for renaming Jefferson began in the spring. The ad hoc committee began meeting then, but adjourned over the summer after some members left the committee.
Community members submitted 42 initial proposals for new names.
Jefferson Middle School is named for the third president of the United States and original drafter of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson. Despite writing against slavery and the slave trade, Jefferson owned hundreds of slaves on his plantation and had children with one of them after his wife died.
If the school is eventually renamed, it would be the fourth school to make such a change since early 2020.
First, the School Board in January 2020 approved renaming then-Glendale Elementary School for longtime school psychologist Virginia Henderson, who died in 2019. One year later, the board approved renaming Falk Elementary School for Milele Chikasa Anana, the community leader and magazine publisher who died in May 2020.
Most recently, Jefferson’s neighbor, James Madison Memorial High School, was renamed Vel Phillips Memorial High School after the School Board approved a new name last November. Madison was, like Jefferson, a slave owner, which was among the reasons a former Memorial student sought to rename the school.
Eston Hemings Jefferson
The original list of proposals included multiple suggesting Eston Hemings Jefferson, the son of Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings, a former slave.
Ronnie Hess’ proposal received the highest score and emerged as the one the committee moved forward in the consideration process.
Hemings Jefferson, along with his wife and children, moved to Madison “and contributed significantly to the city’s history,” the proposal states. He and other family members are buried at Forest Hill Cemetery.
The proposal also quotes the website of Monticello, Thomas Jefferson’s home, which notes that the Hemings Jefferson family changed their surname to Jefferson when they settled in Madison, “passing permanently into the white world.”
“While some might argue that changing the school’s name to Eston Hemings Jefferson Middle School would reflect the advantages of ‘passing,’ I contend, rather, that the name change would underscore (and help teach students about) the repugnant and complicated history (of) slavery in America, while also honoring the struggles and achievements of the Eston Hemings Jefferson family,” the proposal states.
Ezekiel Gillespie
The second-highest ranked proposal by the committee would rename the school in honor of Ezekiel Gillespie, “a civil rights pioneer in the state of Wisconsin.”
The proposal from Bethany Matson highlights Gillespie’s 1866 lawsuit against the state that “ultimately granted the rights for Blacks to vote here.”
If the school were named after Gillespie, the proposal suggests, it would fit with the district’s investment in Black Excellence, as well as highlight the importance of voting rights.
“The school is named currently for a former slave trafficker (Thomas Jefferson), so it seems even more fitting that a formerly enslaved person, who did such a vital task in trying to ensure the voting rights of Black people in this state should be on the name of the school and his story widely known and heard about by the people of this state,” the proposal states. “He is the embodiment of local-Wisconsin Black history.”
Sally Hemings
Another of the options would name the school in honor of Eston Hemings Jefferson’s mother, Sally Hemings.
Hemings had four children by Jefferson who survived into adulthood, according to the proposal from Katherine van Wormer. Van Wormer writes that while she is against renaming the school “as children can learn history from the name of a founding father, the name Sally Hemings would also bring this history to light without honoring a slaveholder.”
“Many are displeased at the loss of the name of Thomas Jefferson for the school related to his contributions to this nation,” the proposal states. “To name the school for this woman who bore his children and who was the half sister of his late wife restores some of the history which is fascinating and recorded in historical documents published in Madison.”
Maya Angelou
The final name forwarded to the School Board is poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou.
While Angelou doesn’t have a direct Madison or Wisconsin connection, the proposal states “she touched the lives of many people” and mentions she had “many academic accomplishments.”
“Maya Angelou had a unique and wise voice that has continued to incite change after her death,” the proposal from Shayne Neff states. “She is a positive role model.”