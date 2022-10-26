College students could sway the election in Wisconsin. Will they vote?

Amelia Catacutan sees political engagement becoming more popular among college students. The signs are easy to spot: fliers leafed across campus, posts on social media, young activists raising their voices at the Capitol.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s get-out-the-vote efforts have been hard to ignore, too, with voter registration drives a routine occurrence on campus.
But Catacutan, a junior, worries whether students are truly listening: Do they know their votes matter?
“I do think more people are starting to see the importance of it, but I also think that people our age are still very passive about it,” she said. “For so many students, voting can be seen as something that’s just time-consuming and exhausting and really disheartening.”
As the Nov. 8 election nears — including races in which young people could be decisive — Catacutan has been organizing voter engagement events for students through the Filipinx American Student Organization and encouraging her peers to vote.
“Maybe it's not the most showy thing, maybe it's not something that you can make a whole Instagram story out of or will garner you much attention or praise, but it's so integral to our society,” she said. “It's something that's often overlooked because it doesn't have as much sparkle and shine to it. That doesn't make it any less important.”
Youth may be decisive
The Institute for Democracy and Higher Education at Tufts University estimates Wisconsin is home to over 340,000 college students. Though they are just a sliver of the eligible voting population — comprising nearly 7% — they could be crucial in a state in which candidates have won by about 1 percentage point.
“Here in Wisconsin, where we have such close races, there's almost no group too small to have an impact,” said Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette University Law School Poll.
The Tufts institute ranked Wisconsin as the No. 1 state where young voters could have an especially high likelihood of influencing election results in the governor's race and No. 5 in the senate race. That’s in part due to the state’s past close races and projected electoral competitiveness.
According to the Marquette Poll, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has widened the gap to a 6-point lead among likely voters over his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Meanwhile, the governor’s race between Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels is rated as a toss-up.
In 2018, Evers beat Republican incumbent Scott Walker by around 30,000 votes. College students may have helped Evers clinch the victory, according to a separate Tufts institute study. The research found counties with college students heavily favored Evers, while counties without them voted for Walker.
“If politicians make college student voters a priority, they could win the election,” said Alex Kronman, founder of Flytedesk, a campus advertising network that works with colleges to increase student turnout. “The (2022 election) could look just like in 2018, where the election hinges on youth voter turnout.”
Voters across the nation cast ballots at historic rates in 2018 — the highest midterm turnout in four decades. The Census Bureau found turnout rates increased for nearly all age and racial groups, but the jump was especially high for young adults.
Among those 18 to 29 years old — many of them college students — voter turnout rose from 20% in 2014 to 36% in 2018, making it the largest percentage point increase for any age group. That number also exceeds youth turnout for a midterm election since the 1980s.
While older adults still turned out at much higher rates than their younger counterparts, the 2018 election signaled a turning point from the past two decades in which young people have unreliably cast ballots.
Will they turn out?
Voters 18 to 29 years old are on track to match 2018’s historic turnout, according to the Harvard Youth Poll, which studies young Americans’ views on politics. The April survey found 36% of young Americans reported they will “definitely” vote this November, compared to 37% at this stage four years ago.
But the survey also pointed to a troubling trend: Young people’s enthusiasm about voting is waning.
The poll reported a sharp decrease in attitudes toward the efficacy of voting and political engagement compared to 2018. Those who agreed with the statement, “I don’t believe my vote will make a real difference,” increased from 31% in 2018 to 42% in 2022. And youth who agreed that “political involvement rarely has any tangible results” rose to 36% this year, compared to 22% four years prior.
Though Kronman said it’s too soon to tell whether Wisconsin’s young people will vote at the same levels as 2018, he’s worried that politicians aren’t devoting enough effort to college-aged voters.
“We have seen less investment in Wisconsin to turn out student voters than we did in 2018, and it's certainly less than 2020,” Kronman said. “College kids don’t watch TV, they’re not on Facebook. If they haven’t seen a political ad, do they know the issues that they care about are going to be impacted by the election?”
Catacutan said she’s also observed less energy among students surrounding the upcoming election.
“Oftentimes the issues that get the most media attention don't affect young people as intimately or directly,” she said. “While I do think there's been a little bit less attention to this upcoming midterm election, I still feel like it more directly impacts us than a presidential election.”
But Kevin Jacobson, a senior at UW-Madison and chair of the College Democrats, thinks students are becoming more aware of the power of their votes. When he attends the organization’s student voter events, he comes across very few people who aren’t planning on casting their ballots.
“I'm seeing a little less attention, but no less intention to vote,” he said. “I think that's really strange because a lot of times you do meet resistance, which I haven’t seen this year. For them, voting is pretty much a foregone conclusion.”
At UW-Madison, students have turned out at above-average rates in recent races. In the 2020 presidential election, the university recorded a nearly 73% voting rate among students. That’s 7 percentage points higher than the 66% average for all schools measured in the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement. In 2018, UW-Madison also saw a nearly 53% voting rate, up from about 36% in 2014 and 14 percentage points higher than the NSLVE average.
As of Oct. 1, about 283,500 people who are 18 to 24 years old are registered to vote in Wisconsin, comprising 8% of all registered voters — about the same percentage during this time in 2018, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
“It is a big question mark whether their turnout will look more like 2014 or 2018,” Kronman said, “but what I do know is that it is still possible for it to exceed 2018 numbers.”
What causes low turnout among students?
Political science can help explain why turnout among young voters is lower than other age groups.
“Political scientists have been studying this turnout relationship with age since the 1970s,” said Marquette’s Franklin. “You've never seen an election in which younger voters approach the turnout levels even of voters in their late 30s, let alone 50s or 60s.”
A simple answer to explain that, according to Franklin: “Young people have exciting lives.” Many are busy with college, focusing on a new job or moving away from home for the first time. “All of those activities compete with politics for attention,” he said.
Voting is also habit-forming, Franklin added, which explains in part why older adults vote at higher rates than young adults. Because young people have less experience with electoral participation, they have not yet solidified the routine of voting.
“Voting two or three times in a row seems to have this cumulative effect that lasts for a very long time,” he said. “Even if you vote in the first two or three elections after you become old enough to vote, you vote at higher rates through the rest of your life.”
Another hurdle, Flytedesk’s Kronman added, is that college students are especially mobile and living in temporary spaces. In Wisconsin, a significant portion of students hail from out of state, meaning they have the choice to vote from their home state or their campus community.
But many students falsely believe they’re not allowed to vote with their campus address, which Kronman said is “one of the biggest drivers of students not participating.”
Some Wisconsin policies make it easier for all voters, including online and same-day registration, which studies show can boost electoral participation among youth. That’s especially helpful for college students who tend to move often and need to re-register at their new address.
But other policies, like Wisconsin’s strict photo ID law, can depress student turnout. A University of North Carolina-Wilmington study found that students in states with strict voter ID laws are less likely to vote compared to students in states without such policies.
On top of that, some politicians may not pay attention to youth voters, said Eric Rorholm, an organizer for Our Wisconsin Revolution. Through the progressive political action organization, Rorholm and his colleagues have gone door to door mobilizing student voters at UW-Stout.
“From what we’ve seen, students across Wisconsin — no matter where they live, whether they're Republican or Democrat — do not feel like they are a part of the political process,” Rorholm said. “None of their values are really being reflected in ads on TV or questions at the debate.”
“Unfortunately, it's definitely going to be an uphill battle to get students to vote when their priorities are not being discussed by the two parties,” he added. “That's just the reality of our democracy today.”
Student voter mobilization
Get-out-the-vote efforts on college campuses have helped turn the tide for youth electoral participation in Wisconsin. Higher education, according to the Tufts institute, “is a potentially significant site for remedying inequality of participation in U.S. elections.”
One strategy that works among students, according to several studies, is peer persuasion. UW-Madison student Catacutan is organizing a multicultural “friendbanking” event on how to encourage other young people to vote, particularly Asian Americans. According to the Tufts institute, they make up a growing voting bloc in Wisconsin that has become more politically engaged despite being largely overlooked in electoral outreach.
Jacobson of College Democrats added the student organization sets up stations across campus as often as four times a week to encourage students to vote and inform them of the issues that could be affected by the election.
“I tell them, ‘Voting today is voting for your future,’” Jacobson said. “By not voting, you're still making a choice — and that's for the status quo.”
NextGen America, which mobilizes youth voters, has also amped up efforts to get Wisconsin’s college students to vote. The progressive political action committee pays UW-Madison student athletes and influencers across the state to promote voting on their social media. Through a 2021 NCAA policy update which allows college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness, five Badgers athletes are now promoting voting instead of a product or brand.
The tactic could prove consequential, particularly for a generation that is predominantly online.
“Tapping into that is really important to us,” said NextGen press associate Shelby Purdum. “We know that no matter where they are, if they're on the field or on TikTok, it's going to be important to their followers.”
What will motivate them?
At UW-Madison, where student turnout is especially high, the campus-wide BadgersVote initiative also employs students to educate their peers about voting. The coalition regularly holds voter registration drives in partnership with the League of Women Voters and even hosted a mock election at Witte Residence Hall.
The event helped students practice using voting equipment, said BadgersVote coordinator Shelby Fosco. This month, they cast ballots on goofy questions like “Should Bascom Hill have an elevator installed?”
But students are paying attention to real-world issues on the ballot, too. That includes reproductive rights, climate change and the economy, all of which Kronman said will influence their willingness to vote.
Through an October survey Flytedesk conducted of over a thousand college students nationwide, he found nearly half of Wisconsin students ranked reproductive rights as a top-three issue they care about.
NextGen has similarly reported a change in youth attitudes since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to abortion. A NextGen survey found two-thirds of young voters in seven states, including Wisconsin, now care more about what happens this November because of the Supreme Court’s ruling.
Economic issues have also come to the forefront for young voters, the survey reported, as inflation and student loan forgiveness have made headlines.
Those are all issues November’s candidates have been campaigning on statewide in an effort to sway young voters.
Mike Marinella, press secretary for Republican Sen. Johnson’s campaign, said inflation has become a top issue for young voters, and “Lt. Gov. Barnes’ support for Biden’s reckless economic agenda would make inflation worse.”
Maddy McDaniel, spokesperson for the Barnes campaign, said the Democrat’s message will resonate more with young voters because he wants to codify Roe v. Wade and uphold the right to abortion.
Michels spokesperson Anna Kelly added his campaign has many staff under the age of 30, and the Republican is using his message on improving job opportunities to connect with young people.
“We don’t patronize or talk down to younger voters,” she said. “They are Wisconsinites who care about the state and nation. Period.”
Gov. Evers has also met with students across the UW System throughout his campaign, said Evers spokesperson Kayla Anderson. This week, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren was scheduled to rally alongside Evers at an event promoting Wisconsin Democrats and early voting Wednesday at UW-Madison.
Considering voting is habit-forming, Franklin said this kind of engagement could not only help candidates win this November, but also provide long-term benefits by bringing young people back to the polls in the future.
“Campaigns or parties or civic groups who are actively trying to recruit young people into registering and voting can have a meaningful impact, and every vote counts,” Franklin said. “This mobilization can pay off.”