Madison will soon see a familiar summer sight, as the Memorial Union Terrace will once again be decked out with its iconic sunburst chairs starting next week.
Employees at the Wisconsin Union will pull out hundreds of the green, yellow and orange chairs on April 13 and reopen the 40,000 square-foot patio, located behind the Memorial Union building at 800 Langdon St.
The Terrace will feature “dozens of events and activities, from live, free music to paddling equipment rentals,” according to a statement released by the Union. Seasonal dining options, including the Brat Stand, the BBQ Stand and Lakeview Lounge, will reopen at later dates.
The annual Terrace kickoff also comes with a lineup of free events throughout the summer. Beginning on Memorial Day, Lakeside Cinema will show films at 9 p.m. on Mondays. In late May, open mic nights will return on Wednesdays. Other live music will be offered on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.
Patrons can begin renting paddling, camping, hiking and climbing equipment through Outdoor UW starting in late May.
The Memorial Union Terrace was first constructed in 1928 as an “undergraduate playground” and debuted with wooden chairs. It’s unclear when the sunburst chairs first appeared, but they can be seen in photographs taken before 1938.