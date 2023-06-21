While offering paid parental leave is one way governments and employers can support families, Jessica Pac, a University of Wisconsin-Madison associate professor, said that’s just a small part of the equation.
“Even if (workers) did have access to paid leave,” she said, “I just don't think it's enough to think about a minimally adequate policy.”
Pac said the work should go beyond mandating paid family leave by also supporting the various challenges parents face as they raise children, including access to child care.
Seven sources who work at UW-Madison and spoke to the Cap Times all mentioned that a lack of affordable child care makes it difficult for employees to return to work after giving birth.
“If you don't have family wealth to fall back on, you need to somehow make other arrangements to care for your child,” said Adena Rissman, a professor and co-chair of UW-Madison’s ad hoc working group that studied leave benefits from 2016 to 2022. “Some people just don't have that time to be able to both provide for high-quality child care, be there for their child and ... maintain their income.”
In Wisconsin, the average cost of infant care is 18.5% of median family income — more than average rent or in-state university tuition. In Dane County, the cost averages $16,000 a year.
A 2023 report from the nonprofit Kids Forward also found almost one in 10 children younger than 6 lived in a family in which someone had to quit, change or refuse a job because of problems with child care.
UW-Madison has three daycare centers on campus, but sources cited long waitlists to enroll and some said they were unaffordable for graduate students. While the university offers a child care tuition assistance program, it is not available to employees, part-time students or postdoctoral researchers.
Compounding the problem is that some daycare centers may soon close as Republican lawmakers on the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee voted to defund Child Care Counts from the state’s biennial budget. The program provided hundreds of millions of federal dollars to child care providers for financial support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Tony Evers proposed spending $340 million in Wisconsin’s budget to make the program permanent as federal money for Child Care Counts is set to expire in February. Democratic lawmakers have said a lack of financial support will cause providers to cut staff or close.
“One of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do was find quality, affordable child care for each of my four boys. This is the case for far too many families,” Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, said in a statement. “Put simply, if parents do not have child care, they cannot go to work.”
Because paid leave policies serve only a certain set of workers for a fraction of their lives, Pac said institutions and lawmakers should be thinking about how to further support parents in the long term.
“When we think about social problems that we're trying to address, the timeframe that we should be looking at is not just what happened next year, but what will happen 20 years from now,” Pac said. “This is why it is very important to think about not just experiences of working during pregnancy and after pregnancy, but the entire period before, during and after pregnancy.”