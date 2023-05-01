Charles Isbell Jr. — a dean at the Georgia Institute of Technology — will lead as University of Wisconsin-Madison’s provost starting this summer.
An expert in machine learning and artificial intelligence, Isbell succeeds provost John Karl Scholz, who is leaving UW-Madison to become president of the University of Oregon starting July 1.
At UW-Madison, the provost serves as chief academic officer and second in command to the chancellor. Eric Wilcots, dean of the College of Letters & Science, will continue as interim provost until Isbell begins the role on Aug. 1.
Since 2019, Isbell has served as dean of the College of Computing at Georgia Tech, where he began teaching in 2002. He describes himself as a computationalist, subscribing to the theory that the mind is like a computer or information processing system.
“In addition to his exceptional credentials as a scholar, (Isbell) is an experienced and effective administrator, a skilled collaborator and an advocate for access to STEM and higher education,” said Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin in a statement Monday. “I am confident that his leadership as our next provost will help advance UW–Madison’s teaching, scholarship and outreach mission in the years to come.”
Prior to his career in academia, Isbell worked in technology research at AT&T Labs and received a doctorate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
His research focuses on developing machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence which model human-like behavior. That expertise will help bolster UW-Madison’s School of Computer, Data and Information Sciences, said UW-Madison professor Robert Hamers in a statement.
UW-Madison recently started construction on a seven-story, 350,000-square-foot building for CDIS. Leaders broke ground on the site at West Johnson and Orchard Street in late April, beginning the $260 million privately funded project.
Opening in 2025, it'll be home to thousands of students in CDIS' four majors, including data science — UW-Madison’s fastest growing major — and computer sciences — the largest degree program on campus.
Hamers, a member of the search committee responsible for screening provost candidates, added that Isbell's advocacy for expanding access to higher education makes him fit for the role. As provost, he will oversee UW-Madison’s 13 schools and colleges as well as other educational and outreach programs, including the Division of Extension and Wisconsin Public Media.
“Throughout my academic career I have been focused on research and educational reform,” Isbell said in a statement. “I am a strong believer that higher education must play a vital role in creating opportunities for deep engagement in what it means to be an active and productive member of society.”
“I’m excited to be joining UW–Madison,” he added, “a place I’ve long admired for its dynamic and world-leading teaching, learning and research.”
Isbell was chosen among three other finalists recommended by the search committee. Those candidates included Christopher Long, a Michigan State University dean; Juli Wade, a University of Connecticut dean; and Justin Schwartz, interim executive vice president and provost at Penn State University.