The city of Madison will commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy this weekend, in conjunction with the annual MLK Day on Jan. 16.
The holiday marking the civil rights leader’s birthday, Jan. 15, offers a time to reflect on his life and advocacy for racial equality.
Several local organizations are hosting events in honor of King throughout the long weekend.
“I Have a Dream” Scholarship Ball — Saturday, Jan. 14
Women in Focus will host its 37th annual scholarship ball on Jan. 14 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Monona Terrace. The nonprofit’s mission is to promote educational access for underrepresented youth in Dane County.
The gala, which includes dinner and dancing, is held each January in honor of MLK Day. Tickets cost $100 and have sold out for this year, with proceeds going toward the organization’s college scholarship program for students of color in Dane County.
MLK College Readiness and Success Summit — Saturday, Jan. 14
In its fourth year, the MLK College Readiness and Success Summit teaches high schoolers and their families about the college process. The summit takes place Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Madison College’s Goodman South Campus.
Informational sessions will provide resources on scholarships, financial aid, precollege programs and navigating admissions. Continental breakfast and opportunities to win school supplies will be available. Admission is free, and attendees can register in advance.
The event is hosted by Madison College, Edgewood College, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, the Madison College Alumni Chapter, the Urban League of Greater Madison and College Station, an organization seeking to expand access to higher education.
MLK Ecumenical Service — Sunday, Jan. 15
This ecumenical service, hosted by the King Coalition of Madison and Dane County, promotes spiritual inclusivity as a way to honor King’s vision of a “beloved community.”
Local religious leaders from six congregations will come together for the event, including those of Jewish, Unitarian, Christian and Catholic faiths. The event takes place Sunday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive.
Madison-Dane County MLK Day Observance — Monday, Jan. 16
The King Coalition will host the city’s and county’s 38th annual observance of MLK Day on Monday from 5:15 to 7:30 p.m. at the Overture Center. The event will kick off with a sing-in of freedom songs performed by the MLK Community Choir from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m.
Starting at 6 p.m., the program will feature keynote speaker and King’s goddaughter Donzaleigh Abernathy. An award-winning actress and author, Abernathy participated in the civil rights movement as a child alongside her father Rev. Ralph Abernathy, who was one of King’s best friends.
The program will be livestreamed on Madison City Channel and broadcast on WORT 89.9 FM.
Wisconsin’s 42nd MLK Tribute — Monday, Jan. 16
The oldest official MLK Day state celebration in the U.S., Wisconsin’s 42nd annual celebration of King will return to the State Capitol rotunda on Monday at noon. Program participants include Gov. Tony Evers, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, the Kalaanjali Dance Company, the Foundation of Life Praise Band and the Prince Hall Masonic Honor Guard.
Guest speaker Laurie Carter, president of Lawrence University, will give remarks. The event is open to the public, and will also be broadcast on Wisconsin Public Radio and PBS Wisconsin.
UW-Madison MLK Symposium — Monday, Jan. 23
The University of Wisconsin-Madison will feature a former NAACP president, investigative journalist and educator as keynote speaker for its MLK Symposium.
Benjamin Jealous will offer remarks and participate in a moderated Q&A at the Memorial Union on Jan. 23 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Memorial Union’s Shannon Hall. No tickets are needed for those attending in person, and doors will open at 5 p.m. Registration is required to stream the event online.
The annual MLK Symposium is hosted by UW-Madison Student Affairs and the Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement. Last year, the event brought to campus Nikole Hannah-Jones, a historian, professor and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist.