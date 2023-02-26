Growing up on the Oneida Indian Reservation, just outside of Green Bay, Carla Vigue fondly remembers the close relationships she formed with the tribe’s leadership.
Upon graduating with a master’s degree in political science from Loyola University Chicago, Vigue called home, seeking the tribal leaders’ help in finding a job. Within days, they activated their network, helping launch her career in Washington, D.C. as a lobbyist for the Oneida Nation and other federal tribes.
The support of her tribe led Vigue to a decades-long career in public service for Native communities, including at the National Indian Gaming Association, the state Department of Health Services, the state Department of Veterans Affairs, the National Council of Urban Indian Health and in the office of former Gov. Jim Doyle.
Now the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s second tribal relations director, Vigue sees an opportunity to continue cultivating those relationships on a campus that was built in Teejop, part of the ancestral homeland of the Ho-Chunk people.
“I've always considered myself a public servant and community has always been a huge part of who I am,” said Vigue, who began her role at UW-Madison in late January. “That's why I'm here. It's in my blood to always give back to the community, and this is a good chance for me to do that from the UW-Madison perspective.”
Vigue replaces Aaron Bird Bear, who retired from the position after three years as the university’s inaugural tribal relations director. His legacy includes advocating for the creation of the Indigenous Student Center and developing a campus tour educating people on the cultural landscape of the First Nations.
What does your job look like as tribal relations director?
I am part of the university relations team, which makes sure that we have strong ties and open communication with the communities that we serve. My role is to work directly with the tribes and to be their liaison. I bring them information, but I also share information from them with the university.
What makes this type of work important?
Wisconsin is home to 11 federally recognized tribes, and we have a very good Native student population here on campus. I think it’s about making sure the university — in everything that it teaches, its programming and initiatives — has an awareness of the state's history and the people who lived here before this university even existed. It’s about respecting history and culture. It’s about having a good relationship with those sovereign nations to ensure we're listening to what they have to say and taking good care of the Native students here on campus.
How do you plan on approaching this position to improve UW-Madison’s tribal relations?
Aaron Bird Bear was the inaugural person in this position. He had an excellent reputation on campus. I’m hopeful I can maintain and grow what he started.
My first order of business is really to put together a plan to get out and travel the state, to go to the tribal communities and meet with the tribal leadership. I want to introduce myself and start building those relations.
There are also so many different staff and programs here on campus that I never even knew existed. They not only work with Native students and Native communities, but they also want input so that their programs and initiatives are reflective of all cultures, including Native cultures.
What attracted you to this role?
I look at this as a chance to give back to my community. I think it’s a chance for me to give back to the UW-Madison community in helping them to understand the tribes, how they operate and their history and culture.
My husband is also Oneida-Menominee. We have two kids: a son Hunter, who is in fourth grade, and Otto, who is in first grade at Emerson Elementary. When I was thinking about doing this position, I was thinking about how education really was an opportunity that changed my life. I grew up much differently than my kids are. So, I took on this position for my own self, but a lot of it is also for my kids and other kids like them.