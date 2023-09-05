Bus delays, high heat complicate Madison schools’ first full day

The joy of a new school year clashed with the logistical challenges of Wisconsin’s second largest school district Tuesday in Madison.
On the first full day of school — some students began Friday, but most on Tuesday — a new bus provider and older buildings without air conditioning combined to have many students arriving late to buildings or waiting for an afternoon bus in a place where they couldn’t stay cool.
Three of Jason Kennedy's four children got their bus within a few minutes of their scheduled time. Kennedy said the kids, who attend Elvehjem and La Follette, were "pleasantly surprised" about it given the challenges of transportation early in the school year.
That didn't last — his middle school daughter waited for an hour at the bus stop before being driven to Sennett Middle School by a friend's parent. Other students continued waiting at the stop until a bus arrived two hours after it was scheduled, Kennedy said.
"Luckily for us our kid has a cell phone, but not all the kids at the bus stop have cell phones," Kennedy said. "There's parents out there who are at work expecting their kids to be safely taken to school. Especially when it's a hot day like today, you want them to get to school on time."
Late Monday night, the district sent an email to families, including Kennedy, outlining some transportation schedule changes for Tuesday morning and afternoon: Five schools would have buses at least 15 minutes and as much as 30 minutes late in the morning, and four would have buses 30 to 45 minutes late for pickup in the afternoon.
“We apologize for these necessary late-hour changes, which will help us to ensure that every MMSD child is transported to and from school as safely and efficiently as possible,” the district’s email states.
An email Tuesday morning acknowledged further bus delays. Kennedy said late Tuesday afternoon he hopes the district will acknowledge what went wrong and communicate clearly "what this means going forward."
"We don't know if this bus is going to be doing the same thing tomorrow or not, so now we have to figure out how our child is going to get to school not knowing what the plan is for this," Kennedy said.
There was more. In another email to families Tuesday afternoon detailing afternoon delays, MMSD wrote that while they anticipated some early challenges with a new provider, "the disruptions encountered by many district families today and last Friday are unacceptable and we have conveyed as much to the bus company.
"For today, where possible, parents are encouraged to make alternative arrangements for their student(s)," the message states.
Driver shortage still a problem
The challenges coincided with the early days for the district’s new transportation provider, First Student Inc. MMSD contracted with First Student this spring as its previous agreement with Badger Bus ran out.
The change was supposed to help the district face the ongoing bus driver shortage that has caused issues since the beginning of the pandemic. With a national operation, the hope was that First Student could use its larger resource pool to avoid issues faced last year in MMSD.
Tuesday, district Communications Manager Ian Folger wrote in an email to the Cap Times that the driver shortage was the reason for Tuesday’s challenges. He also wrote that the MMSD transportation team “worked with First Student throughout the weekend to determine a plan that would allow for the least disruption to both families and schools.”
“That plan, which was finalized late yesterday evening, involves having drivers double back on certain routes today, to ensure that every student is accommodated and every route is run,” Folger wrote. “We recognize that the timing of the message was not ideal, but we conveyed it to impacted families as soon as the course forward was set.”
Among the benefits the move to First Student was supposed to bring was a move to a two-tiered schedule, with only two start times for elementary and middle schools throughout the district instead of three. That helped bring the promised changes to middle school start times — originally planned to be in place by the beginning of 2021-22 — to fruition after a pandemic interruption.
Folger wrote that the district is “working as hard as we can to mitigate the inconvenience and inconsistency.”
“We are fully appreciative of the ripple effect that unreliable student transportation has on parents' days, and we are incredibly grateful for the patience that our district families have shown in these early days of partnership with our new transportation provider,” Folger wrote.
First Student Communications Manager Jen Biddinger wrote in an email to the Cap Times Tuesday that “the new school year is an adjustment for everyone, including us,” with routes taking longer at the beginning of the school year as drivers learn them.
“They need to review safety protocols and guidelines with students while also ensuring they get on and off the bus at the correct stop,” Biddinger wrote. “Refinements are also being made to routes and schedules.”
Biddinger said the company continues to recruit, hire and train new drivers, with starting wages at $24 an hour and a $3,000 sign-on bonus.
“As part of our commitment to provide the best possible service to families, we have brought in highly trained drivers from other First Student locations to support our operations in Madison,” Biddinger wrote. “They will remain on staff as we continue to onboard new drivers.”
While she expressed appreciation for “the community’s patience and understanding,” Biddinger did not say how many drivers the company needs to hire to reach the number required for MMSD’s routes.
Madison Teachers Inc. Executive Director Jeff Knight wrote in an email that the union finds it “disappointing that the new transportation company has not lived up to the promises that were made during the bidding and selection process.”
“MMSD was assured that the routes would be prepared and that they were confident they would have enough drivers,” Knight wrote. “For the sake of students and families, we hope that these issues are resolved sooner rather than later.”
High heat
Monday night’s busing email was the second significant district communication of the Labor Day holiday. Earlier in the afternoon, the district posted on its website about the “unseasonably warm start” to the school year.
In its message, the district explained that schools would be open during a Heat Advisory, when the daytime heat index is between 100 and 104, but would close for an Excessive Heat Warning with a daytime heat index of 105 or above.
Tuesday’s high reached 86 degrees, according to Accuweather. That's not typical. The average Sept. 5 high in Madison, according to Accuweather, is 77 degrees, with a record of 93 degrees. Last year, the high was 72 degrees.
The message from the district also outlined steps MMSD would take to help students and staff beat the heat, providing bottled water, prioritizing fans in every classroom and avoiding prolonged exposure to outdoor sun and heat.
Hawthorne Elementary School teacher Elizabeth Oleary said in a statement, provided via MTI, that it was "such an exciting day to be back," but that staff and students "all feel the effects" of the heat. Oleary said she had six fans in her classroom, "which felt okay but makes it hard to hear over the noise and they can blow papers all over which is disruptive as well.
"Our district and our community are going to have to work together to come up with a better solution if heat like this continues to happen," she said. "For example, having water bottles enough for a whole school, or providing more fans. This isn't going away with the state our climate is in, and people are so shocked when they hear our schools don't have air conditioning."
Knight said in a statement that spaces in older buildings can "remain sweltering" even when it cools down outside.
"Students and staff struggle to maintain their focus on teaching and learning during such stifling conditions," Knight said. "It's miserable, and another reminder that our elected leaders talk up the importance of education but refuse to fund the necessary improvements to school buildings that would optimize student learning conditions.
"It's especially frustrating knowing that they make these decisions from the comfort of offices with adequate air conditioning, heating, and ventilation, and that additional funding is going to private schools that often have newer buildings and are funded by donors and other benefactors, in addition to the money they take from public schools."
Air conditioning has long been an issue in MMSD buildings, most of which were constructed before 1970.
Folger wrote Tuesday that all of the district’s comprehensive high schools, Capital High School and Southside Elementary School are all fully air-conditioned because of the successful 2020 capital referendum. The high schools were a priority, former executive director of building and administrative services Chad Wiese told the Cap Times in fall 2019, because of how many students they reach.
“We believe the most pressing, the most promising, the most possible sites to take on would be our high schools,” Wiese said. “We can get to a third of our student body… and every attendance area is touched by these improvements.”
Chavez and Olson elementaries and Badger Rock Middle School — all built since 2000 — are also fully air-conditioned, while Gillespie (formerly Jefferson) Middle School has 72% coverage of air conditioning. Wright Middle School is 58% air-conditioned, according to Folger’s email, and an additional 15 schools are between 10% and 25% air-conditioned.
A 2018 paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research supports the claim that hotter schools make teaching and learning harder. Researchers examined the outcomes of 10 million students who took the PSAT more than once and found that students scored lower following a hotter school year.
“Without air-conditioning, a 1° F hotter school year reduces that year’s learning by one percent,” the authors wrote, suggesting that heat likely reduced the effectiveness of teaching time.
Air-conditioning “almost fully offsets the impacts of cumulative heat exposure,” data suggest.