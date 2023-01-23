Surveys to help guide the Madison public schools' Safety and Student Wellness Ad Hoc Committee have a long list of suggestions for the district.
The responses illustrate the difficult and involved task in front of both the committee, which is nearing its completion after forming last March, and the Madison Metropolitan School District as it works toward making schools as safe as possible while meeting the needs of every student.
Within the themes, it’s clear that some respondents see different priorities on the path to achieving safety and wellness. Some responses focused on the importance of identifying and helping students in need or who are on the receiving end of bullying, for example, while others pointed to a perceived lack of consequences for students who disrupt the learning environment and mention too much fighting.
Madison Teachers Inc. president Michael Jones, who is a member of the ad hoc committee, suggested it will be important to come up with a way to make sure the district's response to the survey is “meaningful.”
“It aligns with a lot of previous discussions around culture and climate and also around things that as a union we’ve tried to put forward,” Jones said. “It was heartening to see all the major stakeholders, there’s a lot of overlap, there’s a lot of Venn diagramming in terms of vision.”
The committee of students, school staff and community members discussed the themes from the survey results at its meeting Thursday night. The three-question survey had more than 9,000 responses, according to the committee, from people identified as students, staff and parents.
“Ultimately I’m really thankful for the community and for the students and the staff and the parents and other folks who took the time to answer the survey,” said School Board member and committee co-chair Maia Pearson.
Committee members discussed responses to all three questions Thursday: “What should be the MMSD vision for student safety & wellness?”; “ What would you like MMSD to do differently or more?”; and “What are you willing to do for this vision?”
Responses to the first question identified eight themes: behavior, nutrition, buildings and facilities, general staffing, student mental health, staff mental health, training and other ideas. On the second prompt, themes included student supports and mental health, staff supports and mental health, behavior nutrition, buildings/facilities and other ideas that didn’t fit into the other categories.
Respondents to the final question indicated a willingness to help contribute to the goals, including responses to the third question from students like “treating people kindly,” “not fighting” and “not bullying,” while staff expressed a willingness to “create a nice learning environment for students” and “building relationships with disengaged students.”
“Teachers already have to play so many roles in the classroom and I work really hard to make my classroom feel safe,” one respondent wrote. “However, bullying and conflict arise and I don't have the capacity or training to guide students through all of their conflicts.
“I am willing to do anything that I am given the time, resources and training to do, especially if it helps make students feel more safe and comfortable at school.”
The committee is expected to offer a list of recommendations to the School Board this spring, with board members then considering what to include in the 2023-24 school year budget.
Once the ad hoc committee completes its work in the coming weeks, an ongoing Superintendent’s Advisory Panel on Student/Staff Safety & Wellness is expected to hold meetings on at least a quarterly basis, according to a proposal presented Thursday. The group would include principals, parents, students and community partners and report out to the School Board at a regular board meeting four times each year, monitoring the progress on the ad hoc committee’s recommendations.
“Once the ad hoc ends, we make the recommendations, we felt there needed to be some continuation … oversight to ensure some of these things were implemented,” Pearson said.
Jones suggested classroom teachers and special educators be included in the advisory panel. Pearson and others echoed Jones’ suggestion.
“I know this is a really, really large group, but there’s just a lot of folks who safety and wellness affects in our schools,” Pearson said.