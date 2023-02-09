Under the new Bucky’s Pell Pathway, incoming resident students from low-income families will have the full cost of school covered by the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The program, which Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin introduced Thursday to the Board of Regents, will meet the full financial need for those who qualify for Pell grants. Those federal dollars are limited to undergraduates with exceptional financial need but often don't cover the full cost of school, causing many recipients to take out extra loans.
After taking into account other scholarships and funding, Bucky’s Pell Pathway will cover the remaining tuition and fees, as well as the cost of housing, books, meals and other educational expenses. Eligible first-year students will receive four years of assistance and transfer students will have two years of education paid for.
The program will start this fall. The university expects over 800 incoming students will be eligible for Bucky’s Pell Pathway in the upcoming year, according to a UW-Madison news release.
“(They) will have a pathway to complete their four year degree without needing to take on debt to cover their educational expenses,” Mnookin said. “This is an important additional step in creating opportunities and access here at UW-Madison.”
Bucky’s Pell Pathway expands upon Bucky’s Tuition Promise, which offers aid covering tuition and segregated fees for low-income, in-state students. Nearly 5,000 students have taken part in the program since it began in 2018.
Mnookin additionally announced Thursday the eligibility for Bucky’s Tuition Promise will expand. Those whose annual household incomes are $65,000 or less will now qualify — up from $60,000.
UW-Madison said it expects a majority of Bucky’s Tuition Promise recipients will also qualify for the Pell Pathway, meaning they will additionally receive full-need funding. Recipients will be awarded automatically based on information they provide through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), according to the university.
Both initiatives are last-dollar awards, designed to cover the costs that remain after a student receives outside grants, scholarships and federal/state aid. The programs are also funded through private, external and institutional sources — not state dollars.
“The bottom line is, if you are eligible for one of these programs, we’ve got you covered,” said Derek Kindle, vice provost for enrollment management, in a statement.
The UW System also launched a similar program to Bucky's Tuition Promise this fall, called the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, which applies to all System students outside of UW-Madison. It waives the costs of tuition and fees that remain after receiving financial aid for in-state students whose household incomes are less than $62,000 per year.
State aid for students shrinking
The new Bucky’s Pell Pathway comes as total state financial aid to Wisconsin’s college students has declined, causing people to instead rely on institutional aid, according to an April report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.
From 2000 to 2011, state spending on grants, loans and scholarships grew rapidly, but, without adjusting for inflation, it fell 0.5% in the following decade. Even when adjusted for inflation, the average unmet need for in-state undergraduates receiving financial aid was $8,845 in 2021 — a 135.6% increase from $3,755 in 2000.
Wisconsin’s 2020 spending on grants to undergraduates worked out to $541 per student, about 45% lower than the national average of nearly $980 per undergraduate.
As growth in aid per student has slowed for federal and state grants over the past decade, the awards also no longer cover as much of students’ costs, according to the report. In 2002, the average Wisconsin grant and federal Pell grant combined paid for 91.4% of in-state tuition at UW-Madison, but in 2021, it only covered 69% of the cost.
Though Bucky’s Tuition Promise has helped fill in some of the gaps, Mnookin said “there continues to be an opportunity and a responsibility to support our highest-need Wisconsin students in getting access to the UW Madison experience.”
“There will always be differences in what different students can afford. We can't completely solve that,” she said. “But if we're going to live our values — creating real access and opportunity — we need to do more for our students from Wisconsin's lowest income households, and that's captured well by looking at Pell grant recipients.”