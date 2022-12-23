Nitya Patil’s mom called her in early September and said, “Nitya, there’s a truck outside our house.”
Then, tens of thousands of menstrual pads were unloaded from the truck into her family’s garage.
“I was like, I don’t have room for my car,” the Memorial High School senior recalled.
She and Memorial junior Cameron Craig decided it was time for the organization they’re leading, Bleed Shamelessly, to get a storage unit. It was something they’d discussed upon taking over as co-lead organizers of the four-and-a-half-year-old organization this summer, but it became a necessity when they received the huge delivery from Always.
The delivery came with the recognition of the organization and its founder, Memorial High School graduate Maggie Di Sanza, as one of Always’ 50 “Period Heroes” across the United States, one from each state.
“Every single other organization that I saw (on the list) was doing such amazing work and to be recognized amongst those incredible organizations was such an incredible honor,” Patil said. “It really solidified the work that we've been putting in toward our mission.”
Now, Patil and Craig are planning how they’ll distribute the products in that storage unit. This winter break, they have plans to bring boxes to a few local churches, homeless shelters and some local school districts to help those who might otherwise have to choose between groceries or period products.
“Jobs are a huge issue right now, so many people losing their jobs or their jobs aren’t paying them enough,” Craig said. “It’s really important that people get the items they need.”
This year was the first of the Always “50 Period Heroes” recognition, meant to celebrate organizations and people working to “end period poverty.” Working with those groups and Walmart shoppers, they collectively distributed more than 3.5 million pads to communities in all 50 states.
“These donations will help ensure young people do not miss out on critical life moments like class time, sports, extracurricular activities, and hanging out with friends simply because they do not have access to the period products they need,” a press release states, noting that one in five girls in the U.S. have missed school because of a lack of period products.
Craig and Patil both joined Bleed Shamelessly after meeting founder Di Sanza at their school’s Gender Equity Association, which they both joined in their freshman years. After working in various roles, they were asked to take on the leadership positions this summer; Craig recalled getting an email asking if they wanted to be one of the next heads of the organization.
“I was like, ‘This is a game show moment, of course I do,’” they said.
It felt especially official as they sought to find the storage unit.
“That process, it kind of really solidified that this is a real thing we’re doing and we’re essentially doing the same work so many adults are doing, running this whole organization,” Patil said. “It was a good learning process.”
Craig, with a laugh, described it as “adulting for one of the first times” in their life. They recalled it not being an easy process, given that both are minors, but they knew it was time when their family started calling one of their cars the “Padmobile” because it was full of so many boxes of pads.
They both are excited to continue working with Bleed Shamelessly to raise awareness about period poverty and end the stigma around discussing periods. Craig works on the education component of the organization, with workshops at middle and high schools.
Craig said the organization’s recognition on a national level reminds them that it’s “amazing to see what people can do as young people.” They recalled more than a decade ago seeing an 8 year old who raised “a ton of money” through a lemonade stand, thinking that was the exception and there was no way they could do such a significant thing themself.
“Knowing that starting at age 14, 15 I've been able to be a part of a movement that is now being seen by such huge brands is amazing,” Craig said. “Knowing that they're here to support us is just an honor.
“But also it's just amazing to see that yeah, young people actually can do that, that’s not just like that one person with their lemonade stand.”